Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick: May be back for Week 7

Fitzpatrick (hip) could be cleared to return from injured reserve as soon as Week 7, when Washington plays in Green Bay, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. Meanwhile, head coach Ron Rivera was less willing to speculate how soon Fitzpatrick might be activated from IR when he met with the media Monday, acknowledging only that the veteran signal-caller is "progressing" in his rehab program, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. Shortly after Fitzpatrick suffered the right hip subluxation in the Sept. 12 season opener, initial reports suggested the quarterback would miss 6-to-8 weeks, so a return during the short end of that timeline still appears realistic. For at least one more game, Taylor Heinicke will serve as Washington's starting quarterback, but a poor showing this weekend against the Chiefs could prompt Rivera to reinsert Fitzpatrick atop the depth chart once healthy.