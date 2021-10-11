CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick: May be back for Week 7

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fitzpatrick (hip) could be cleared to return from injured reserve as soon as Week 7, when Washington plays in Green Bay, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. Meanwhile, head coach Ron Rivera was less willing to speculate how soon Fitzpatrick might be activated from IR when he met with the media Monday, acknowledging only that the veteran signal-caller is "progressing" in his rehab program, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. Shortly after Fitzpatrick suffered the right hip subluxation in the Sept. 12 season opener, initial reports suggested the quarterback would miss 6-to-8 weeks, so a return during the short end of that timeline still appears realistic. For at least one more game, Taylor Heinicke will serve as Washington's starting quarterback, but a poor showing this weekend against the Chiefs could prompt Rivera to reinsert Fitzpatrick atop the depth chart once healthy.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Samuel remains week-to-week, Fitzpatrick 'progressing'

One week after making his long-anticipated debut with the Washington Football Team, wide receiver Curtis Samuel played just five offensive snaps on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints before exiting the game with a groin injury that's been bothering him since June. On Monday, Ron Rivera was asked about Samuel's...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Terry Bradshaw being canceled for acknowledging Erin Andrews’ cowboy outfit

The outrage mob is trying to cancel Terry Bradshaw for acknowledging the themed outfit Erin Andrews wore for an interview. Andrews is one of the reporters on FOX’s NFL team. She sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White for an interview that aired ahead of his team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The interview was about White’s love of horses and took place inside of horse stables.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Jason La Canfora
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#Cbs Sports#American Football#Football Team#Ir#Chiefs
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line. “Lamar!” Harbaugh...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
1051thebounce.com

Shannon Sharpe on Jon Gruden: ‘He Has A Racist Tongue’

Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe expressed his thoughts on the Jon Gruden email scandal, calling out higher-ups for not taking the racial tropes Gruden. Sharpe felt that the slurs against DeMaurice Smith were not taken seriously and that Gruden did not get into trouble until it was discovered that he also said offensive things about other minority groups.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Football Team: Jay Gruden drops damning detail about WFT investigation

The Washington Football Team is back at the center of controversy following Jon Gruden’s unceremonious resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden resigned hours after the New York Times exposed messages of the racist, sexist, and anti-LGBTQ variety that were sent from his email to former Washington president Bruce Allen and others from 2010 to 2018.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy