Oilers' Kyle Turris: Staying with team
Turris will not be reassigned to AHL Bakersfield despite clearing waivers Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. While Turris is poised to remain on the 23-man roster for Opening Night against Vancouver on Wednesday, the fact that he cleared waivers will allow the Oilers to bury his contract in the minors if needed. If Turris can maintain his place on the roster, he should fill a bottom-six role but could still be utilized with the man advantage considering he has 119 career power-play points.www.cbssports.com
