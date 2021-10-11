CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Kyle Turris: Staying with team

 3 days ago

Turris will not be reassigned to AHL Bakersfield despite clearing waivers Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. While Turris is poised to remain on the 23-man roster for Opening Night against Vancouver on Wednesday, the fact that he cleared waivers will allow the Oilers to bury his contract in the minors if needed. If Turris can maintain his place on the roster, he should fill a bottom-six role but could still be utilized with the man advantage considering he has 119 career power-play points.

CBS Sports

Oilers' Duncan Keith: Ready to rejoin team

Keith has been cleared from quarantine and will begin skating with the team Friday or Saturday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Keith -- who was forced to quarantine due to border travel requirements between the US and Canada -- will be joining a revamped blue line that will be without Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) but also saw the addition of Cody Ceci. The 38-year-old Keith will be hard-pressed to return to being a 40-point producer at this point in his career yet should still offer 25-30 points.
The Hockey Writers

Oilers You Should Pick For Your 2021-22 Fantasy Draft Teams

When it comes to selecting players for your 2021-22 Fantasy Draft hockey team(s), there are sure to be a few members of the Edmonton Oilers near the top of your list. In fact, if you don’t have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as #1 and #2, you’re likely in the minority.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Edmonton Oilers

2021 record: 35-19-2 (2nd, North) Players to watch: Center Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl form the deadliest offensive tandem in the league. Gritty winger Zach Hyman should flourish on McDavid’s wing, and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins seems primed for a bounce-back year. Perhaps winger Jesse Puljujarvi is finally ready to break out. Tyson Barrie is an excellent power-play quarterback, but the defensive newcomer Duncan Keith is well past his prime, and goaltender Mike Smith turns 40 this season.
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl named to German Olympic Hockey team

Leon Draisaitl has been named to the German Men’s Olympic Hockey team. He was one of the first three named to the team, alongside Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Seattle Kraken goalie Phillip Grubauer. The 25-year-old was named the winner of the prestigious Sportler des Jahres honour in...
Person
Kyle Turris
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Michaels & Moon Give Team Top-Notch Broadcast Duo

Fans of the Edmonton Oilers have enjoyed a long run of excellence in the radio broadcast booth. Since 1973, there have been three main play-by-play announcers: Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Rod Phillips (1973 to 2011), Jack Michaels (2011 to present day) and Cam Moon, who started in the 2020-21 season and shares the play-by-play duties with Michaels. Announcers can make or break how we experience a game. Fans have been known to turn the volume down on their televisions and crank up their radios depending on who is calling the game.
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Mike Smith Confident in Team Ahead of 2021-22 Season

After practice on October 6, Mike Smith sat down with the media and gave us great insight from a goalie and veteran’s perspective on the new look for the Edmonton Oilers this season. He discussed the positives Ken Holland did, the new forward acquisitions and what a hard time they cause for goaltenders, and the revamped defensive unit in front of him.
The Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
NBC Sports

Maple Leafs, Rangers, Oilers among teams facing most pressure to win this season

The start of a new season always brings optimism for most fan bases. Maybe this is your team’s year. Maybe that free agent addition or offseason trade will bring your team that Stanley Cup you have been waiting for. Or perhaps your team going through a perpetual rebuild finally breaks through and makes the playoffs. It is a clean slate and new season for everybody.
#Oilers
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers loan Turris to AHL, recall Broberg to set opening night roster

The Edmonton Oilers made a flurry of moves as they set their initial 23-man roster for the season ahead of the league's roster deadline. Kyle Turris and William Lagesson cleared waivers as Turris was loaned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and Lagesson was placed on injured reserve. The team also recalled Philip Broberg as they will carry eight defencemen to start the season.
kion546.com

Turris scores shootout winner, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Turris scored the shootout winner and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Jesse Puljujarvi and Zach Hyman scored in regulation for the Oilers, who squandered a late lead. Edmonton also got a pair of assists from Connor McDavid. Mike Smith finished with 36 saves. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Quinn Hughes scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.
Sportico

Toronto Maple Leafs Head Sportico’s 2021 NHL Valuations at $2 Billion

The year is ingrained in the mind of every Toronto Maple Leafs fan: 1967. It marks the club’s last Stanley Cup title, the longest current drought between championships in the NHL. Last season teased a glimmer of hope, with the club’s first division crown in two decades, led by the NHL’s top goal scorer, Auston Matthews, but the Leafs were unceremoniously dumped from the playoffs in the first round by their archrivals, the Montreal Canadiens. Yet, the Leafs can claim another trophy: the NHL’s most valuable team and its only $2 billion franchise, according to data compiled by  Sportico. The average...
