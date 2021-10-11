Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Going under the knife
Mikheyev suffered a broken thumb that will require surgery and is expected to miss at least eight weeks, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports. With Mikheyev sidelined until early January, he should be expected to start the season on long-term injured reserve in order to offer the Leafs some salary-cap relief. Even with his extended absence, Mikheyev should still be capable of tallying upwards of 25-30 points this year. In his stead, Michael Bunting or Pierre Engvall figures to be elevated to a top-six role.www.cbssports.com
