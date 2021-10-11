CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Going under the knife

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mikheyev suffered a broken thumb that will require surgery and is expected to miss at least eight weeks, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports. With Mikheyev sidelined until early January, he should be expected to start the season on long-term injured reserve in order to offer the Leafs some salary-cap relief. Even with his extended absence, Mikheyev should still be capable of tallying upwards of 25-30 points this year. In his stead, Michael Bunting or Pierre Engvall figures to be elevated to a top-six role.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhltradetalk.com

Current Maple Leafs’ Line Combinations: With One Preseason Game to Go

The Toronto Maple Leafs are almost bumping against the start of the regular season. There’s one preseason game to go and still some cuts to make. As well, Auston Matthews remains out and will likely remain out for the last preseason game tonight against the Ottawa Senators. Still, a lot...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Are the Maple Leafs waiving anyone else this weekend?

Today, the Sunday before the regular season begins on Tuesday, is traditionally the first of two big days of player cuts. Cap compliant rosters are due on Monday at 5 p.m., and players waived today will be claimed or cleared by then. It is not necessary for players to have cleared waivers before Monday’s deadline, however. There is a process where a player can be waived on Monday, and they are considered off the roster (because they essentially are) by later that afternoon. Update: this seems to apply to new signings only.
NHL
NHL

Matthews out first three games for Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews is expected to be out for the Toronto Maple Leafs' first three games of the season. Matthews had wrist surgery Aug. 13 and the Maple Leafs announced at the time his recovery would take a minimum of six weeks. The 24-year-old center led the NHL in...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

News and Notes: Mikheyev out long-term, Matthews unavailable for the first week, and Canadiens claim Brooks off waivers from Maple Leafs

The 2021-22 NHL season starts tomorrow, and for the Toronto Maple Leafs, they start Wednesday when they host the Montreal Canadiens, so it’s only fitting that a lot of important news breaks just days before their season begins, right? Well, sit tight, because we got you covered with the latest news and notes from the Maple Leafs just days before the season kicks off.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Michael Bunting
theleafsnation.com

Ilya Mikheyev will be out at least eight weeks with a broken thumb

While the Leafs were able to end their preseason on a win, they also saw one of their key forwards go down with a hand injury. It looked bad at first glance and now we know how long the Leafs will be without Ilya Mikheyev. Late in the first period...
HOCKEY
chatsports.com

Maple Leafs top Senators 4-1 but lose Mikheyev to injury in pre-season finale

TORONTO — Just as captain John Tavares put an exclamation point on his pre-season to erase any doubt about his full recovery from his scary playoff injury, another question cropped up with the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Ilya Mikheyev, the left wing on Tavares' second line, suffered a hand injury...
HOCKEY
chatsports.com

Monday’s Leafs News: Auston Matthews will miss week one, Ilya Mikheyev out long term, and Adam Brooks claimed on waivers by Montreal as Michael Amadio makes the opening-night roster

First, and most importantly, star forward Auston Matthews won’t play this week as he continues to recover from off-season wrist surgery. After sitting out all of the team’s pre-season games, the 24-year-old won’t be ready for game one of the regular season after all. In the perspective of a long 82-game grind, erring on the side of caution with Matthews’ recovery is rarely a bad idea.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Mikheyev, Biega, Gabriel & Bunting

After the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-1 victory last night over the Ottawa Senators, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media and shared that he believed the team’s preseason was a good one. In speaking about the Maple Leafs’ camp and preseason, he noted that he believed “we have had a really good camp and preseason. The effort was right there where we wanted it to be.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Going Under#Maple Leafs
NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Mikheyev out for Maple Leafs with hand injury

Strome 'going to be fine,' Rangers coach says; Hurricanes optimistic about Trocheck for opener. Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL training camp buzz. With training camps open for all 32 teams, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Ilya Mikheyev is expected to be out of...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs opening day roster is set

This is the current roster with cap hits using the Cap Friendly Armchair GM tool. Auston Matthews may never technically be on IR because they don’t need the roster room, but it was a handy place to stash him. With Adam Brooks lost to the Montréal Canadiens on waivers and...
NHL
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
the-rink.com

Blackhawks finalize roster, announce alternate captains

The Chicago Blackhawks finalized their season-opening roster after making three transactions on Tuesday, as the team recalled MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev from the Rockford IceHogs, moved Wyatt Kalynuk from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve and placed Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve. With the moves, the Blackhawks cemented...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

FTB: Maple Leafs vs. Maple Leafs

Welcome to October! The Maple Leafs are doing something a little bit different today, at the half way point of the pre-season. The full roster will be on the ice, split into two teams for a blue and white game. The game will be on both TSN4 and Sportsnet1. It will not be available on NHL Live.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: 10 Days to Go Before Season Starts

The Toronto Maple Leafs will play three more preseason games this week in preparation for their regular season debut. Ten days from now, the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Montreal Canadiens for the 140th time in the last nine months. It will kick off the 2021-22 season, and if there was ever an easy bet, it’s the Leafs will win this game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: No setbacks so far

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Matthews (wrist) has not had any setbacks this week in practice but will not play in Friday's Blue-White game, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Matthews is coming off offseason wrist surgery. He made his practice debut this week and has been able...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Michael Bunting Is the Real Deal

When Michael Bunting signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs this off-season, maybe fans didn’t know what to expect from the 26-year-old. Fast-forward one week into training camp and all fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs know the name Michael Bunting. His preseason success isn’t a fluke. He’s not going to score a hat-trick every night, like what he did against the Ottawa Senators this week, but he’s going to score… a lot.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Kivihalme & Kressler

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Auston Matthews’ return to a full-contact practice. I’ll report that the Maple Leafs placed Teemu Kivihalme on waivers late last week. And, finally I’ll report that Braeden Kressler has signed an entry-level contract with the organization.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy