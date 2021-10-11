Lauren Cho Case: Human Remains Discovered in California Desert in Search for Missing New Jersey Woman
Search crews looking for missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho have discovered human remains in the California desert where she vanished, according to a published report. The “unidentified” human remains located in the rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley were discovered during the search for the missing 31-year-old woman Saturday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.www.insideedition.com
