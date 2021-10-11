CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Cho Case: Human Remains Discovered in California Desert in Search for Missing New Jersey Woman

By Ruth Bashinsky
insideedition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearch crews looking for missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho have discovered human remains in the California desert where she vanished, according to a published report. The “unidentified” human remains located in the rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley were discovered during the search for the missing 31-year-old woman Saturday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

