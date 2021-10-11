The PinkPantheress Debates Have Already Begun

She’s baaaaack. As confirmed yesterday, Adele will release 30, her fourth album, next month. This is a follow-up to one of the only true pop-music blockbusters of this century. Adele’s last album, 2015’s 25, sold more than three million copies in its first week, so there are a lot of expectations for this new one. (Adele is actually 33 now, so the album is definitely late, but she was apparently 30 when she started work on it.) Today, Adele has finally released the LP’s lead single “Easy On Me.” It’s her first new song in just shy of six years.

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO