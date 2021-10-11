CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The PinkPantheress Debates Have Already Begun

By Chris DeVille
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be no more definitively 2021 musical artist than PinkPantheress. Huge on TikTok, just barely past her teens, drenched in nostalgia for Y2K-era dance music, founded on overt sampling, intersecting with prevailing movements like bedroom pop and hyperpop and the pop-punk revival — this still mostly anonymous 20-year-old university student from South London could not be more zeitgeisty if she tried. And with the release of her debut mixtape to hell with it this Friday, she becomes the latest organic viral sensation to be swept up into the major-label machine.

talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Baby Reveal is Not At All What the Judges Expected

The Masked Singer had a colorful house party-themed episode this week for Group A. The big reveal of Baby at the end of the episode was honestly worthy of a tantrum. The judges were expecting an Oscar-nominated actor or an action star to be revealed. When that didn’t happen, they all looked disappointed. Luckily, a new wildcard performer has entered the completion and is already a favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Watch Nick Jonas React to Those Taylor Swift–Jonas Brothers Collaboration Rumors

Watch: Taylor Swift Joins TikTok! See Her First Post. Are Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers cooking up a collab? Fans are hungry for answers. Nick Jonas coyly addressed the speculation in a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, Sept. 30. The clip showed him playing with the green screen flip effect until it landed on a screenshot from DeuxMoi, an Instagram account that shares rumors about celebrities. "Collab," it read. "Jonas Brothers x Taylor Swift."
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Giveon shares cover of PinkPantheress’s “Just For Me”

PinkPantheress, the teenaged pop songwriter based out of London, is responsible for one of the best songs of the year in "Just For Me." It's a revival of U.K. garage that transcends mere nostalgia thanks to a heap of emotion — it has enough stomach butterflies to fill a monarch colony. That heart isn't lost on Giveon, the L.A. soul singer with a growing fanbase off the strength of two EPs released last year and his feature on Justin Bieber's No. 1 hit "Peaches." Today, the BBC have shared Givēon's cover of "Just For Me," recorded for the Live Lounge.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Billboard 200: Taylor Swift’s re-recorded ‘Fearless’ reclaims #1

It’s been almost six months since Taylor Swift topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” the re-recorded edition of her Grammy-winning blockbuster. But she shot back to the top for the tracking week that ended on October 7, 2021. That’s because, even in an era of streaming driving a lot of chart success, Swift remains the queen of sales. Read more here at Billboard. “Fearless” jumped 156 spots back to its number-one perch thanks to the release of its vinyl edition as well as signed CDs in Swift’s own merchandise store. It achieved 152,000 equivalent album units, of...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Kacey Musgraves’ New Album Deemed Ineligible For Country Music Grammy

The Recording Academy doesn’t think Kacey Musgraves is country anymore. Her new album star-crossed has been deemed ineligible for Country Album Of The Year at the Grammys, Billboard reports. The ruling was made last week during the Recording Academy’s annual screening committee meeting, where submissions are reviewed to make sure they are placed in the appropriate genre category.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19

Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19.An initial single, “Easy on Me,” is coming out on Friday.The British singer, who was divorced in 2019, said in a lengthy Instagram post that after “throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil,” she's feeling better.“I'm ready to finally put this album out,” she wrote.With giant hits like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello," both of her previous two albums rank among the 50 biggest-selling in music history.The disc “21” (she names her projects for her...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Adele Reveals Release Date, Title for Highly Anticipated Fourth Album

Adele has finally announced when her long-awaited fourth album will be released. In an Instagram post, the Grammy-winning chart-topper revealed that 30 — on which she reteams with 25 co-writers and producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Shellback — will officially drop Nov. 19. The singer also counts Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson among her 30 album collaborators. Within the post’s caption, the artist elaborated on her personal journey to getting her latest album completed, writing that she’s “ready to finally put this album out.” “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Adele – “Easy On Me”

She’s baaaaack. As confirmed yesterday, Adele will release 30, her fourth album, next month. This is a follow-up to one of the only true pop-music blockbusters of this century. Adele’s last album, 2015’s 25, sold more than three million copies in its first week, so there are a lot of expectations for this new one. (Adele is actually 33 now, so the album is definitely late, but she was apparently 30 when she started work on it.) Today, Adele has finally released the LP’s lead single “Easy On Me.” It’s her first new song in just shy of six years.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Beck’s “Dreams”

Almost 20 years ago, Kelly Clarkson made the difficult transition from singing-contest winner to delightful pop star. More recently, Clarkson made the similarly difficult transition from delightful pop star to delightful daytime talk-show host, and she’s made her pop-star chops a big part of that. On every episode of her show, in a segment called Kellyoke, Clarkson covers a different song, seemingly chosen at a whim. A couple of weeks ago, we posted her version of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence.” Today, she’s taken on Beck.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Adele Confirms New Album 30 Out 11/19

The worst-kept secret in music has been confirmed: Adele will release her new album 30 on Nov. 19. The pop star officially announced her the title and release date of her first record since 2015 today following a recent flurry of magazine features, social media teasers, industry rumors, and news of a lead single called “Easy On Me” arriving this Thursday night. Adele also shared a statement about the album, which you can read below:
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Kid Laroi Hits The Studio With Tame Impala

We should’ve seen this coming. The Kid Laroi, the 18-year-old sing-rapper, arrived on the international scene last year after some mentorship from the late Juice WRLD. I called him “the sad-rap Silverchair” at the time. But now the Kid Laroi is threatening to become a full-on pop star. (That would make him, what, the sad-rap Kylie Minogue? The sad-rap Keith Urban?) Laroi has already landed a huge #1 hit with his Justin Bieber collab “Stay,” and he hasn’t even released his first full-length album yet. Now, the Kid Laroi is apparently making music with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, which almost makes too much sense.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Adele reveals gorgeous new picture highlighting her stunning transformation

Adele has shared the cover for her new single Easy On Me, highlighting her new look. The mom-of-one's usual beehive style is missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile is on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looks down.
WEIGHT LOSS
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Coldplay Music Of The Spheres

Behold Coldplay’s irrepressible thirst for mainstream pop relevance!. Throughout the first decade of this millennium Chris Martin and friends evolved from humble British pub-rockers to the biggest band in the world. They arguably peaked with 2008’s Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends, which earned them rave reviews and their first Hot 100 #1 hit. Ever since then, their albums have followed a pattern: Coldplay spent the 2010s alternating between overt bids for mainstream success and more self-consciously artsy prestige pieces. They followed 2011’s laser light show Mylo Xyloto, the one with “Paradise” and “Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall” and Rihanna, with 2014’s shadowy divorce record Ghost Stories. Then came 2015’s rainbow-streaked A Head Full Of Dreams (the one with Beyoncé), and then, after the lengthiest layoff of their career, 2019’s ambitious and rewarding Everyday Life.
MUSIC

