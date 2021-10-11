CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Billy Corgan Unearth Pre-Smashing Pumpkins Songs At Acoustic Madame Zuzu’s Gig

By Chris DeVille
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two weekends, Smashing Pumpkins overlord Billy Corgan played a series of four solo acoustic matinees at his Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Performed under the banner of William Patrick Corgan Early Years 1985-1990, the gigs were described as “a unique and intimate evening of story and song, as William Patrick Corgan explores his early years as a musician and songwriter with music written between 1985-1990 when he was a fledgling artist on the way to making his first album.” The shows included a number of songs from Corgan’s pre-Pumpkins goth rock band the Marked, as well as a number of early Pumpkins tracks. Below, check out the setlist and footage of almost every song from last night’s show, courtesy of YouTube account polkadotpam.

