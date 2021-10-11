CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Watch NASCAR's Next Gen Cars in Action

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR wrapped up its last-ever road course race with its current generation of cars yesterday. Today, the same teams and drivers are taking to the same track for the first-ever large-scale road course test with the so-called Next Gen car, the new-for-2022 racer NASCAR will use for the foreseeable future. Thanks to onboard cameras, we finally have a sense of what those cars look like in action.

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

McDonald’s changed name of account for Bubba Wallace

McDonald’s is a little excited about the NASCAR win at Talladega Superspeedway. On Monday, Bubba Wallace drove it to victory at Talladega Superspeedway. It was his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. Wallace became the second Black NASCAR driver to win at that level. The first to do so in...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Drivers think NASCAR should have stepped in at Bristol

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott made contact in a NASCAR Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Elliott went from battling for the race win to making a green flag pit stop. When Elliott returned to the track, he entered three laps down, right behind race leader Kevin Harvick. Quickly, Elliott passed Harvick, Elliott was now just two laps down.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver changes coming for Stewart-Haas Racing?

Will Stewart-Haas Racing make another driver lineup change for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, or will they end a recent trend of changes?. It’s been quite some time since Stewart-Haas Racing entered a NASCAR Cup Series season with the exact same four-driver lineup they fielded the year prior. In fact, the last time it happened, team co-owner Tony Stewart was still driving one of the team’s four cars.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Daniel Suarez
FanSided

NASCAR: Has Kevin Harvick suddenly changed his ‘mental capacity’?

The Kevin Harvick we saw in the round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was nothing like the one we saw in the round of 16. Kevin Harvick infamously failed to qualify for the Championship 4 in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, despite leading the series with nine wins and leading the standings ahead of each of the first three rounds of the four-round, 10-race postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Kyle Busch backs words with action

Those weren’t idle words Kyle Busch spoke heatedly after his crash at Darlington in the opening race of the Cup playoffs. Frustrated with his car’s performance that night, Busch told NBC Sports: “I don’t know what our problem is, but every time I go to the (simulator) … and think we had a good sim session, we go to the racetrack and we suck. So, I’m done with that.”
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#The Cars#Racer Nascar#Trackhouse Racing#Ecu
FanSided

NASCAR: Will Kyle Busch be forced to seek a new driver?

Kyle Busch has overhauled his NASCAR Truck Series driver lineup two years in a row. Will he have to make another change this offseason, but for a different reason?. Kyle Busch Motorsports are in the midst of their best NASCAR Truck Series season since Christopher Bell won five races and the championship in 2017, as they have two drivers remaining in the playoff mix, including the points leader.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

Hendrick: NASCAR needs to stop Harvick, Elliott feud

Kevin Harvick was going to get his revenge on Chase Elliott, believing somewhere and somehow, he'd even the score after Elliott cost him a win last month. When Harvick delivered his payback, it nearly knocked the reigning NASCAR champion out of the playoffs. But karma then flipped on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Harvick wrecked himself right out of the playoffs for the earliest elimination of his career when he crashed into the wall as Elliott closed on his bumper.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson won’t be the next Kevin Harvick

The clear NASCAR Cup Series championship favorite last year failed to advance to the Championship 4, but Kyle Larson doesn’t have much to worry about in 2021. Kevin Harvick entered the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs seeming like a lock to get to the Championship 4 after winning the regular season championship along with seven of the final 22 races. He solidified that status by winning two of the first three playoff races.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR reacts to Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott crash on Charlotte ROVAL

Hear from the sanctioning body as the feud continued in the NASCAR Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Several weeks ago, Kevin Harvick got loose under Chase Elliott as they ran three wide through lap traffic while racing for the lead at the action track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick took over the lead as Elliott suffered a flat tire after the contact.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace’s Fiancee Reacts To His First Win

Earlier this week, Bubba Wallace won his first ever Cup Series victory at the YellaWood 500 thanks to a rain-shortened event. Wallace took the lead shortly before it was brought to a halt by heavy rains. Instead of risking the drivers safety, NASCAR called the race and since Wallace was in the lead when it was halted, he won.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Charlotte Roval

A look at what drivers said following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s so satisfying because I really did not think that we were going to have a shot to win today. Had a lot of different emotions throughout the middle portions of that race, thinking that ‘This is so depressing and sad and crazy that I’m going to lose my shot at a championship because of an alternator issue, to, ‘OK, now we got it fixed, let’s try to get away with a top 15 finish, keeping all the fenders on it.’ I was passing some cars. We had a really good green flag cycle. I’m trying to look at the big screen. I see Denny coming up on my mirror. I’m like judging off of that, ‘OK, I think I’m towards the front here now. Man, I’d love to see a caution come out.’ Then it all worked out. Not that many people stayed out with him. I knew he was in trouble. I had just a lot of stuff work out for us. William (Byron) having to go through the backstretch chicane that allowed us to get to second. From then on I was like, ‘We really have a good shot to win now.’ Just a wild range of emotions all race long. Just crazy that I’m sitting here talking to all of you.”
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for 2022

With several open seats at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, there are plenty of decisions to make heading into the offseason. Here are three possible drivers for the team in 2022. Joe Gibbs Racing face an offseason of uncertainty for their NASCAR Xfinity Series program...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin react to NASCAR fans saying win was fixed

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin comment after the win at Talladega Superspeedway. On Monday, Bubba Wallace drove to the front of the field in the closing laps of stage two at Talladega Superspeedway. He threw a big block on Brad Keselowski to hold his position at the front. That would turn out to be a career defining move.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy