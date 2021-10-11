CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

90+ Family Guy Trivia Questions For Fans

By January Nelson
Thought Catalog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Guy is a huge hit. It’s been watched by audiences around the world and is still coming out with new episodes today. Here are some Family Guy trivia questions and answers. See if you’re the ultimate fan or if you need to watch more episodes. Ultimate Family Guy Quiz:

thoughtcatalog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

This Peter Griffin Lookalike Got a Shout Out From Family Guy Itself

It's New York Comic Con weekend, and among the torrent of cosplay photos that come out of the show, there's a better-than-average chance that you'll see a glimpse of Robert Franzese. The Family Guy superfan known as the "Real Life Peter Griffin" is a New Yorker who first started dressing as the character at conventions almost 10 years ago. He takes his cosplay one step further with a dead-on impression of the character's voice and laugh -- and take it from somebody who has seen it up close, that can entertain a subway car for the short ride to the Javits Center.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Babish Makes Meg’s Dinner from Family Guy

It’s always fun to watch Babish at work and yes, it’s always funny to see what new gags and jokes Family Guy managed to come up with to use against Meg Griffin since when it came to the Griffin family, she was the child that got left out in the cold a lot, sometimes literally. But if one really wanted to be honest, Meg had some good qualities, and lo and behold one of them was as a cook as she showed during one episode, which left the family speechless for a few moments. Even better is that when it was discovered that she cleaned the house in an hour and Chris was doing great at his dad’s job, she had a chance to gloat over the fact that they were doing so much better than their parents. But back to the matter at hand, the fact that Meg could actually cook and, cook an inventive meal no less. Okay, the asparagus is hard to ruin, but all the same, it goes well with the meal no doubt. This is actually a meal that might be worth trying much like many others that Babish has managed to put together.
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 2

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 2, Peter's trip to the record store paved the way for him to reveal the origins of Jim Morrison, Elton John, and Muddy Waters. This caused a lot of drama and intense scrutiny for the family, largely thanks to Peter's telling of the stories.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Bill Clinton
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Family Guy “Rock Hard”

Overview (Spoilers Below) Family Guy breaks out their tropey anthology episode that revisits important historical rock music moments like that of The Doors, Muddy Waters, and Elton John, with really only one of those (The Doors) actually really considered a true rock band (Muddy Waters is jazz and Elton John is pop).
TV & VIDEOS
realsport101.com

NBA 2K22: Music Trivia Answers for All Questions in MyCAREER

Get all the industry details you need so you never get one wrong. NBA 2K22 Music Trivia Answers are all here to help you nail the questions when they show up in MyCAREER. Whether there's just one question that's stumped you or you wanna look at them all just to be sure, we've got all your NBA 2K22 Music Trivia Answers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lois Griffin#Reality Tv#Quahog#S S#The Giant Chicken#Indiana Jones#Brown University#Biscuit
tvshowsace.com

‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Asks Fans The Tough Questions

OutDaughtered mom Danielle Busby seems to love creating connections with her fans on social media. The TLC star shares lots of photos on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her life as a mom to six daughters. Often, she will ask fans questions in her posts or respond to their comments on her photos and videos.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
963xke.com

You Should Watch This Guy Do an Amazing Robin Williams Impression

I don’t know if there’s a ROBIN WILLIAMS biopic in the works, but it looks like an actor named JAMIE COSTA is already campaigning for the lead. Jamie looks like a young Robin Williams, and he does a SPOT-ON impression. And he just released a video called “Robin Test Footage Scene” that makes a huge case for him.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Does Tessa Porter really sing on The Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have heard Tessa aka Cait Fairbanks belt out some outstanding songs. Leading viewers to wonder does she really sing or is it all an act?. When Tessa Porter joined The Young And The Restless cast in 2017 she was an aspiring musician with a mysterious past.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy