NBA

Sixers Lose Another Ball Handler in Tyrese Maxey Ahead of Nets Matchup

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago
The Sixers will be extremely shorthanded at the point guard position on Monday night when they face the Brooklyn Nets for the third preseason game of the year. According to the team's injury report, Philadelphia will now be without second-year guard Tyrese Maxey against the Nets.

Per the report, Maxey's dealing with an injury described as left adductor tightness. Maxey certainly isn't the only Sixer to find himself ruled out ahead of Monday's game. In fact, the young guard joins a long list of players who won't play versus the Nets.

As expected, two-way guard Grant Riller won't be on the court. After appearing in his first preseason matchup of the year, Riller went down with a knee injury, which was diagnosed as a torn meniscus. The second-year guard is expected to be re-evaluated in a week after sitting out for the last seven days.

The Sixers' other point guard Shake Milton will also miss Monday's matchup. Leading up to Sunday afternoon's practice, Milton was healthy and expected to play against Brooklyn. Unfortunately, he stepped on his teammate's foot in practice and ended up rolling his ankle. Now, he's dealing with a sprain and is undergoing evaluation.

Leading up to Philly's second preseason game this past Thursday, Matisse Thybulle was questionable as he dealt with shoulder soreness. After getting evaluated, the Sixers ruled Thybulle out for the next week, leaving him out of the lineup on Monday.

As for the two starters Tobias Harris and Seth Curry, they'll also be out on Monday night. Harris, who has been dealing with knee soreness, will get some more time off due to precautionary reasons. Curry, on the other hand, is getting a rest night after appearing in the first two preseason matchups

With Maxey among the handful of players not expected to play on Monday night, that leaves the 76ers without any primary ball-handler on their roster available. Therefore, we can expect to see some unexpected rotations on Monday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Philadelphia, PA
All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

