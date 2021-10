Really, I get it. People who were upset that Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez were traded? I get it. That Jed Hoyer and others were unable to come to a long-term financial agreement with any of the three upsets people is entirely understandable. That Tom Ricketts seems to prioritize wealth retention over keeping popular players around might send Cubs fans away from being Cubs fans is a valid contention. Defending Ricketts isn’t required. However, not all of the July trades were contentious. The Jake Marisnick trade might have worked out as well as the Joc Pederson trade.

