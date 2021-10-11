CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions could get Taylor Decker and Tyrell Williams back for Week 6

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOzzo_0cO0AqcM00

Help could be on the way for the walking wounded Detroit Lions. Two of the team’s top offensive starters, left tackle Taylor Decker and wide receiver Tyrell Williams, have a chance to return to the active lineup from the injured list this week.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered some hope that both Decker and Williams could be in the lineup for the Week 6 visit from the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

“Yeah, I think there’s hope,” Campbell said about the veteran left tackle. “We’re going to see where Decker is at Wednesday. At least that’s where we’ll begin.”

Williams hasn’t played since suffering a concussion in Week 1. He has yet to appear in the first stages of progress to getting back on the field in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but that process could fire up this week.

“We’ll know more on Tyrell after tomorrow, as well,” Campbell said.

A return from Williams couldn’t come soon enough with wideout Quintez Cephus headed to the injured reserve list with a broken collarbone.

In addition to the two offensive starters, Campbell definitively stated that defensive end Kevin Strong will return this week. Strong has been on IR since Week 3 with a thigh injury.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Bears Working To Get ‘Back On Track’ For Sunday’s Game Against Lions

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a pull out all the stops kind of week at Halas Hall after the offense’s abysmal performance against the Browns. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports that includes Matt Nagy inviting the players to give their input on Tuesday. “We had a good talk with him. Take a step back and egos aside looking at this thing. What do we gotta do to get back on track,” said Bears tight end Cole Kmet. “I think that’s big of him to do that. A lot of coaches wouldn’t do that. He stepped back, ‘what do my guys think?’ We know we’ll...
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions didn’t get enough back in the Matthew Stafford trade

The Detroit Lions have to be kicking themselves for not getting more from the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade. Hindsight is always 20/20, isn’t it? The Detroit Lions had the most valuable available asset in the 2021 offseason in quarterback Matthew Stafford, and they traded him for what appeared to be a pretty big haul of picks plus Jared Goff.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ir
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions injury updates: Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow unlikely to play vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions look like they’re going to be shorthanded on the offensive line yet again this week. During his Monday morning press conference, head coach Dan Campbell gave indication that the Lions’ two best offensive linemen—left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow—are unlikely to play. Decker remains on...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears get a bounceback win at home over the Detroit Lions 24-14 — but running back David Montgomery suffers a knee injury

For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter. Then one play ...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions sign 2; Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow could miss multiple weeks

With Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow expected to miss multiple weeks with a turf toe injury, the Detroit Lions signed a potential replacement as part of their weekly roster shuffling Tuesday. The Lions signed rookie center Ryan McCollum off the Houston Texans' practice squad and placed outside linebacker Romeo Okwara...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pride Of Detroit

Bold prediction of the week: Lions running backs roll over Vikings

The Detroit Lions have been trying to establish their running game for over a decade, and it’s beginning to look like they have successfully turned it into something formidable. Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift have highlighted the two-man attack, with Williams doing the ground-and-pound work and Swift posing more as a third-down passing threat. Together, the two could be in for a big day against Minnesota.
NFL
numberfire.com

Lions' Jamaal Williams (hip) expected to play in team's Week 5 tilt with Vikings

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (hip) is expected to play in the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams was on the injury report throughout the week with a hip injury, but was able to practice in a limited fashion every day. He should be expected to handle his usual share of the Lions' backfield opportunities in this week's divisional matchup.
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

Lions sticking to plan with Sewell as Decker nears return

As one Penei Sewell experiment nears an end, another is set to resume. With the Lions hoping left tackle Taylor Decker returns to action Sunday against the Bengals, Dan Campbell said Monday they're prepared to shift Sewell back to right tackle. This is what they envisioned when they drafted him seventh overall.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

A month after big hit, Detroit Lions WR Tyrell Williams still dealing with concussion

It has been a month since Tyrell Williams took a helmet-to-helmet hit from San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt, and the Detroit Lions receiver still is dealing with concussion symptoms. Lions coach Dan Campbell said in his weekly interview Tuesday on 97.1 WXYT-FM that Williams is not close to returning...
NFL
MLive.com

Taylor Decker expected to practice at left tackle as soon as this week, Penei Sewell at right tackle

ALLEN PARK -- Taylor Decker has a chance to return as soon as this week, and that is “tentatively” expected to happen at left tackle according to head coach Dan Campbell. “That’s tentatively the way we’re talking about going,“ Campbell said during a video call with reporters. “We’ll have a meeting this afternoon and really dive into all that stuff. That’s where I think we’d lean, certainty.”
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

Return of Tyrell Williams remains 'off in the distance' for Lions

The Lions' No. 1 receiver hasn't played since the season opener and probably won't return anytime soon. Tyrell Williams remains sidelined with a concussion and Dan Campbell said Tuesday on the Stoney & Jansen Show, "That doesn't look good right now." As for when Williams might return, Campbell said, "I...
NFL
MLive.com

Lions LT Taylor Decker returning to practice, starting 21-day evaluation period

ALLEN PARK -- At last, some reinforcements are on the way for a reeling Detroit Lions team that has lost five games, two heartbreakers and 13 players to injured reserve. Left tackle Taylor Decker will make his return to the practice field on Wednesday as Detroit prepares for a Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Ford Field. Decker has been on IR with a finger injury he suffered in the days leading up to the opener. He can practice for up to three weeks before Detroit must either return him to the 53-roster or shut him down for the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy