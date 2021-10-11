Lions could get Taylor Decker and Tyrell Williams back for Week 6

Help could be on the way for the walking wounded Detroit Lions. Two of the team’s top offensive starters, left tackle Taylor Decker and wide receiver Tyrell Williams, have a chance to return to the active lineup from the injured list this week.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered some hope that both Decker and Williams could be in the lineup for the Week 6 visit from the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

“Yeah, I think there’s hope,” Campbell said about the veteran left tackle. “We’re going to see where Decker is at Wednesday. At least that’s where we’ll begin.”

Williams hasn’t played since suffering a concussion in Week 1. He has yet to appear in the first stages of progress to getting back on the field in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but that process could fire up this week.

“We’ll know more on Tyrell after tomorrow, as well,” Campbell said.

A return from Williams couldn’t come soon enough with wideout Quintez Cephus headed to the injured reserve list with a broken collarbone.

In addition to the two offensive starters, Campbell definitively stated that defensive end Kevin Strong will return this week. Strong has been on IR since Week 3 with a thigh injury.