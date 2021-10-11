CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Is ‘in Love’ With Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

More reports have came out claiming that Liverpool are interested in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

Liverpool are in desperate need of some attacking quality either in January or next summer.

If Liverpool want to get big players in like Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic, they will most likely be done next summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHcGL_0cO0AkZE00
(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

However, there is a few players who we've been linked to who the Reds could snap up this January.

One of those players in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

Since signing for Barcelona in 2017 for £135million, Dembele has been riddled with injuries and hasn't really lived up to his potential.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Despite these setbacks, Dembele is still only 24-years-old and under the right coach he could flourish.

Liverpool's Interest in Dembele

The reason why Liverpool could sign him in January is because his current contract with Barcelona is set to expire next summer.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool could either sign him on a pre-contract this Januar or give Barcelona a little bit of money and add him to the squad straight away.

According to the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Jurgen Klopp is 'in love' with Dembele.

They also claim that Klopp is considering Dembele as he would be an interesting piece to add to the forward line immediately.

Mundo Deportivo also mention the news that TEAMtalk broke saying that Klopp has already requested that Liverpool sign him to Michael Edwards and FSG.

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

Ousmane Dembele would be a brilliant bit of business in January or next summer.

He is still young and Klopp is clearly a big admirer of the French forward. If he can stay fit then he can offer a lot to Liverpool's attack.

His wages also wouldn't be too crazy so he wouldn't break the wage structure and would allow Liverpool to sell players like Divock Origi.

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jurgen Klopp criticises Government’s red list exemption decision

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the red list exemption announced by the Government is “not a real solution” and believes the Premier League should have fought harder for players. Fully vaccinated Reds internationals visiting countries on the UK’s red list in this month’s international break will be allowed to avoid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp blasts anti-vaxxers: Liverpool boss echoes the Mail on Sunday's vaccine campaign and likens players refusing the jab to drink driving

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at unvaccinated players and claimed if it is their ‘freedom’ not to be jabbed, they might as well argue it is their right to drink and drive. Klopp, whose mother died of Covid-19 last year, said that 99 per cent of his Liverpool team were vaccinated but questioned why clubs weren’t allowed to quiz their players on whether they had had the vaccine.
WORLD
SkySports

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp's side host reigning champions at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday - but how do the teams' current styles and form compare ahead of the blockbuster clash?. England's top two clubs in recent times claimed the top rungs of the table going into the weekend, while recent title-tussle clashes between the league giants have typically been supercharged showdowns.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Federico Chiesa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Reds#Spanish#Teamtalk#Fsg#French
chatsports.com

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laughs off rivals Man City's lack of a No 9 as a 'luxury problem'... and says Premier League champions would be EASIER to play if they had a recognised striker

Not only are Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola outstanding managers, they express themselves more colourfully in a second language than many do in their native tongue. For Klopp, the fuss about Manchester City not having a recognised striker is a ‘luxury problem’ given the champions have already posted 14 goalscorers this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Thiago, Elliott and Keita injuries have served Curtis Jones his chance to impress on a platter... and after two dazzling displays, he's shown Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool's third midfield spot is his to lose

Liverpool's recent injury blows may be less than opportune for Jurgen Klopp, but the opposite could be true for Curtis Jones. The absences of Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara may have handed the 20-year-old a one-way ticket into the Liverpool midfield. Jones has dazzled for Liverpool with attack-fuelled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Liverpool 2 - 2 Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp's post match comments

Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points after a 2-2 draw at Anfield. Sadio Mane's opener was cancelled out by Phil Foden, before Mohamed Salah danced through the City defence to reinstate Liverpool's lead. Kevin De Bruyne then rescued a point for his side after his shot deflected in. Speaking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jurgen Klopp exclusive: Liverpool's new training ground "will never be an excuse for any game we lose"

“Nice, isn’t it?” Jurgen Klopp greets FourFourTwo with his trademark smile inside Liverpool’s new £50 million training ground on the outskirts of the city. The Reds moved from their historic Melwood training ground mid-pandemic, a move that was delayed slightly after the world went into lockdown and construction stopped on what is now known as the AXA Training Centre.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

How Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot seized his chance in Jurgen Klopp's team

Liverpool were hoping a repeat of last season’s injury woes would not pop up again. A season that was near enough written off because of the year-ending injuries to so many key players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Just as the Reds had started to pick up a rhythm in this new 2020/21 season, moments before Harvey Elliot was due to be substituted and be replaced by Jordan Henderson, the youngster was involved in a horrible challenge that would see him sit on the sidelines for the next few months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
180
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy