Report: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Is ‘in Love’ With Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele

More reports have came out claiming that Liverpool are interested in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

Liverpool are in desperate need of some attacking quality either in January or next summer.

If Liverpool want to get big players in like Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic, they will most likely be done next summer.

However, there is a few players who we've been linked to who the Reds could snap up this January.

One of those players in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

Since signing for Barcelona in 2017 for £135million, Dembele has been riddled with injuries and hasn't really lived up to his potential.

Despite these setbacks, Dembele is still only 24-years-old and under the right coach he could flourish.

Liverpool's Interest in Dembele

The reason why Liverpool could sign him in January is because his current contract with Barcelona is set to expire next summer.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool could either sign him on a pre-contract this Januar or give Barcelona a little bit of money and add him to the squad straight away.

According to the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Jurgen Klopp is 'in love' with Dembele.

They also claim that Klopp is considering Dembele as he would be an interesting piece to add to the forward line immediately.

Mundo Deportivo also mention the news that TEAMtalk broke saying that Klopp has already requested that Liverpool sign him to Michael Edwards and FSG.

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

Ousmane Dembele would be a brilliant bit of business in January or next summer.

He is still young and Klopp is clearly a big admirer of the French forward. If he can stay fit then he can offer a lot to Liverpool's attack.

His wages also wouldn't be too crazy so he wouldn't break the wage structure and would allow Liverpool to sell players like Divock Origi.

