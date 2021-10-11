First temporary shelter travel trailers arrive in Terrebonne

Ida damaged home Photo credit Scott Olson

The first temporary shelter travel trailers arrived in Terrebonne Parish Saturday and were hooked up to power and sewage Monday. 28 units were delivered, and the first nine were connected for Houma Police officers, eight of them at the officer’s homes.

President Gordon Dove told WWL seeing those trailers arrive was a huge relief for everyone in the region.

“The public is really excited, whether they are getting them or not, to see people getting their lives back together, whether it’s a shrimper, crabber, fisherman, or just a guy who works in a restaurant or a gal who workers in a restaurant,” said Dove. “They get to start putting their lives together.”

The trailers arrived thanks to a program run by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. That program allowed local governments to get the trailers directly from the state instead of FEMA, which was delaying deliveries citing concerns about flood plains.

Dove said first responders will be prioritized in getting the first units, but it sounds like it won’t be too long before other residents get some help.

“The guys that’s hauling them said they will continue to haul them, they said they have another 78 that’s coming our way,” said Dove. “We are expecting 500 the first round, and we requested 1,500.”

Dove thanked the Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ Administration and FEMA for the help. Dove reports 78 million dollars in FEMA aid has flowed to parish residents so far.