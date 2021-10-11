CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Vols projected for Tennessee bowl game

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and head coach Lane Kiffin on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Tennessee has wins against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, at Missouri and South Carolina, while suffering defeats to Pittsburgh and at Florida in 2021.

Following Week 6, College Football News released its bowl projections. The Vols are projected to play Wisconsin in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky
  • Nov. 13 Georgia
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

PHOTOS: Lane Kiffin's 2009 season at Tennessee

