Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during Monday's press conference

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The city of Austin was likely eerily quiet the last two days following the devastating loss to Oklahoma.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media on Monday as he always does, to answer the fun questions of what went wrong, or why his team managed to blow a 21-point lead. Just the typical questions that every coach looks forward to after being embarrassed on national television, right?

Texas looked absolutely stellar in the first half, and then it seemed like they allowed Tom Herman to rejoin them on the sideline during the second half as the team stalled on almost every single drive the rest of the game.

The trenches have been the biggest issue for Texas every game, and that continued during the loss on Saturday.

While the Red River loss likely hurt the soul of the program, the team has a big game against No. 12 Oklahoma State this upcoming weekend. A win against the Cowboys can help them work towards the redemption they are yearning for against Oklahoma.

Take a look at everything Sarkisian had to say on the next page.

