WATCH: LB T.J. Edwards makes a game-changing play in Eagles' win over Carolina

Former Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards stole the show among Badgers in the NFL on Sunday afternoon. The Illinois native had an NFL first, and it turned out to be the deciding play in a 21-18 Eagles road win over Carolina.

Edwards, who played at Wisconsin from 2014-2018, blocked a Panthers punt with 3:53 remaining in the fourth quarter to set up Philadelphia inside the Carolina 30-yard line for what ended up being a game-winning drive. It was the Wisconsin alum’s first blocked punt in the NFL, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Eagles improved to 2-3 with a massive win to get their season back on track.