CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: LB T.J. Edwards makes a game-changing play in Eagles' win over Carolina

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zI4SI_0cO0Abch00

Former Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards stole the show among Badgers in the NFL on Sunday afternoon. The Illinois native had an NFL first, and it turned out to be the deciding play in a 21-18 Eagles road win over Carolina.

Edwards, who played at Wisconsin from 2014-2018, blocked a Panthers punt with 3:53 remaining in the fourth quarter to set up Philadelphia inside the Carolina 30-yard line for what ended up being a game-winning drive. It was the Wisconsin alum’s first blocked punt in the NFL, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Eagles improved to 2-3 with a massive win to get their season back on track.

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Eagles’ Lane Johnson still out; how T.J. Edwards, Shaun Bradley made punt block vs. Panthers happen

When the Eagles took the practice field Tuesday for a walk-through, they were without their starting right tackle Lane Johnson once again. Johnson, who has missed the last two games because of a personal matter, was the only player on the active roster who didn’t practice Tuesday. He could end up missing the team’s Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

T.J. Edwards named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 5, according to an official announcement from the league. Edwards is being recognized for his blocked punt that helped the Eagles beat the Carolina Panthers. Trailing by five points with about four minutes left in the game, Edwards made a big play that allowed the Eagles’ offense to take over at the Panthers’ 27-yard line. Jalen Hurts and the offense took advantage of great field position to score the game-winning touchdown.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
Ashe County's Newspaper

T.J. Edwards — Eagles

Linebacker T.J. Edwards made a special teams play with his team trailing with 4 minutes remaining that swung the game in the Philadelphia Eagles’ favor. Edwards snaked his way through the Panthers’ punt team and blocked a punt and teammate Shaun Bradley recovered it at Carolina’s 27-yard line to set up the winning touchdown drive.
NFL
Rock 104.1

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting, (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Philadelphia#American Football#Panthers
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Veteran Player Has Decided To Retire

A member of the Tennessee Titans has reportedly retired just five games into the 2021 season. Ty Sambrailo, a veteran offensive lineman, was placed on the Titans reserve/retired list Tuesday afternoon according to an announcement from the team. The 29-year-old will hang up his jersey for good after a little over six years in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jeff Fisher’s Message For Jon Gruden

Late Monday night, Jon Gruden shocked the football world when he resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following a series of controversial emails. Gruden sent a series misogynistic and derogatory emails during his time with ESPN. According to a report from The Times, many of these emails were exchanged with Bruce Allen, the then-president of the Washington Football Team.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy