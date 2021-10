N.M. — With COVID-19 cases remaining high in New Mexico, health officials say that the indoor mask mandate will remain in place. A spokesperson with the governor’s office said, "The indoor mask mandate will remain in place – as hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are reported every day and hospitals around the state are close to crisis standards of care, it's important that New Mexicans continue to mask up in order to slow the spread. The best tool to move us forward and protect New Mexicans is getting vaccinated – New Mexicans can find vaccines near them at VaccineNM.org."

