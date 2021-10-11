South Africa’s Telkom ditches Netflix

The unique Northern Cape - South Africa’s largest and most dispersed province - is something of a lesser-visited region. It’s also South Africa’s least populated province, blessed with a landscape of dramatic red dunes, South Africa’s longest river, and a host of desert miracles - sweeping carpets of dazzling wildflowers blooming improbably from the dry earth; glittering diamonds dug from dirt; nature reserves that are as culturally important as they are ecologically significant. All of which adds up to a destination that truly rewards travellers looking for off-the-beaten-track experiences of a lifetime. Indeed, given its sheer size and the scattered nature of its sites and settlements, it’s fair to say that not a whole lot is actually on the beaten track. From awe-inspiring adventure activities, to epic wildlife-watching opportunities; from lesser-visited cultural gems, to literal gems (this is, after all, diamond territory), the Northern Cape offers independent-minded travellers an abundance of bucket list-level things to see and do.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO