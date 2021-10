— The Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) will be kicking off its fourth year as the beloved local festival moves to a hybrid event in 2021 — both live and virtual! With online programs set to run October 27th through to November 7th via TicketSpice for terror on-demand, VHS Live will kick off the festival at Vancouver’s Scotiabank Theatre – 900 Burrard Street – on Tuesday October 26th. The full VHS 2021 Hybrid Event lineup includes 46 short films and three feature-length films from 12 different countries — all of which will be available as part of the virtual programs. 11 film blocks this year include shorts, features, a Sci-Fi block and a Rated R block.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO