Anlotinib Plus Irinotecan or Docetaxel Shows Promising Efficacy in SCLC

Matthew Fowler: What are some of the considerations for use of immunotherapy in patients with melanoma?. John Kirkwood, MD, PhD: In the metastatic disease setting, the sites of disease that the patients have are often a cardinal consideration with respect to pursuit of therapy. In patients who have, for instance, brain metastatic disease, the combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab, CTLA-4/PD-1 blockade, has been shown to have similar benefits in patients with brain disease to the benefits that we’ve seen in peripheral non-CNS [central nervous system] disease. That has nudged us all to consider the original doublet, ipilimumab/nivolumab, in the treatment of any patients who have brain disease where the presence of 1 site of brain disease often implies the risk for additional sites that may need to be treated.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO