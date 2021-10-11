CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anlotinib Plus Irinotecan or Docetaxel Shows Promising Efficacy in SCLC

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with small cell lung cancer who failed first-line treatment within 6 months were examined for efficacy of anlotinib plus chemotherapy in a phase 2 trial whose results were presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress. Patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) for whom first-line therapy failed within 6 months...

