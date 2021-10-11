Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Among The Stars’ On Disney+, A Docuseries About Astronaut Chris Cassidy And The Journey To His Last Space Mission
The six-part docuseries Among The Stars traces the journey veteran astronaut Chris Cassidy went on to return to the ISS after his last stint there in 2013. His aim was to be on a mission to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), a $2 billion instrument that’s designed to take data from stars and planets far beyond what humans have been able to measure in the past. But, as with everything related to space exploration, things don’t always go as planned.decider.com
