CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

German companies urge next government to step up on climate

By FRANK JORDANS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwM7O_0cO084o200
Germany Climate Businesses FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2021, file photo, a power plant fires coal from the nearby Garzweiler open-cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany. Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) (Martin Meissner)

BERLIN — (AP) — Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The 69 companies said in an open letter Monday that the next government needs to put Germany “on a clear and reliable path to climate neutrality” with a plan for doing so within its first 100 days in office.

The signatories included chemicals company Bayer, steelmaker ThyssenKrupp and sportswear firm Puma.

The center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc in an election last month. The Social Democrats were meeting Monday with the environmentalist Greens party and the pro-business Free Democrats to discuss forming a coalition government.

“Climate protection was the decisive topic in the federal election and the parties must place it at the top of their agenda in building the new federal government,” said Michael Otto, board chairman of the mail order company Otto Group and president of the Foundation 2 Degrees, which organized the letter.

Keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — ideally no more than 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) — by the end of the century is a key goal of the Paris accord.

Earlier this year, Merkel's government adopted a plan to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions to "net zero" by 2045, five years earlier than previously planned.

But official figures show that Germany is slipping behind on its ambitions for cutting greenhouse gases, with 2021 emissions forecast to rebound sharply after a pandemic-related economic slump.

The signatories, which have an annual turnover of about 1 trillion euros ($1.16 trillion) and employ more than 5 million people worldwide, want the next government to support the rollout of renewable energy and enact a climate-friendly tax reform that includes a strengthened carbon pricing system to prevent investments in power-hungry industries going abroad.

Pointing toward the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and Germany's presidency of the Group of Seven major economies next year, the companies said the German government must also work to set international standards for the global financial system and climate-neutral products.

“As businesses, we are prepared to fulfill our central role in climate action. We call upon the new German government to make the transformation to climate neutrality the central economic project of the coming legislative period,” they said.

Campaigners questioned how serious some of the signatories are about combating climate change, however.

“They want climate ambition, just as long as it doesn’t get in the way of their profits," said Pascoe Sabido, a researcher at the Corporate Europe Observatory, which investigates business lobbying at the European Union level. “That’s often an impossible circle to square.”

The U.N. climate summit begins Oct. 31.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Hard choices loom for finance chiefs and their climate pledges

In speeches and communiques from top finance officials at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank this week, one word was ubiquitous: climate. Leaders of the institutions and government ministers pledged action to meet the global climate goals of keeping warning below 1.5 degrees Celsius and reaching net zero emissions by 2050, with an eye towards next month's COP26 climate change summit. "I'm afraid it is time to roll up our sleeves and detail our plan of actions," Britain's Prince Charles said at a World Bank event Thursday. "With action on climate change, biodiversity loss and a just transition more urgent than ever, I can only encourage us all to get to work and solve this problem."
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

EU must make ‘significant’ shift on European court to reach Northern Ireland deal, says Lord Frost

Brexit minister Lord Frost said that the EU must make a “significant” concession on the European Court of Justice if there is to be a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.The EU has offered a package of major compromises aimed at easing the transit of goods between Great Britain to Northern Ireland.But Lord Frost has made clear the EU’s proposals as they stand are unacceptable – insisting the role of the bloc’s court in resolving trade disputes is removed.“They will need to if we are to find a solution – there needs to be significant change if we are to get an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#German#Ap#Bayer#Thyssenkrupp#Puma#The Social Democrats#Greens#Free Democrats#Otto Group
The Independent

Norway's PM-designate: Center-left govt to focus on climate

Norway’s prime minister-designate on Wednesday presented his proposal for a two-party, center-left minority government that is pledging to pursue “a fair climate policy that cuts emissions and creates jobs.”Jonas Gahr Stoere, the leader of Norway’s center-left Labor Party, unveiled his plans for a new Cabinet that is to take office this week after Norway s left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliamentary election. The 61-year-old Gahr Stoere, who was formally asked by King Harald V to form a government on Tuesday, is poised to become prime minister of a government that includes the eurosceptic Center Party. He will take over...
ENVIRONMENT
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

SDG 13 Steps: How Asian Denim Mills are Embracing Climate Action

Reducing fashion’s carbon footprint has never been more imperative. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates that without immediate and widespread intervention in shrinking emissions, it will be impossible to keep global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to the United Nations, fashion is responsible for an estimated 2 to 8 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions. Companies in the private sector are taking action. Signatories of the U.N.’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, including Lenzing, have committed to a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to signing on to the UNFCCC, Lenzing has...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis.Under the UK’s presidency of the G7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary and national security adviser, as the chairman of an independent G7 panel on economic resilience.The panel, consisting of eight experts appointed by G7 leaders, was asked to report on challenges to the global economic system and for an assessment of policiess to strengthen resilience against future shocks.Lord Sedwill presented the panel’s initial set of recommendations to the G7 at a summit in...
WORLD
AFP

Ukraine demands greater support from lukewarm EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded more support from European leaders against Russia but came away from talks with few practical measures. Zelensky hosted European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. The Ukrainian leader, who fiercely opposes a new gas pipeline that is set to bypass his country and increase Europe's energy reliance on Russia, put the crisis front and centre on Tuesday. "It is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky told a news conference after the talks.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU's first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

The European Commission issued its inaugural green bonds Tuesday, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors.The EU's executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros. Johannes Hahn the commissioner in charge of budget and administration, said “this marks the largest green bond order book ever...
ECONOMY
The Independent

3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat.The general secretary of the pro-business Free Democrats, Volker Wissing, said that a first round of talks between his party, the Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens had gone “very well.”His Green party counterpart, Michael Kellner, told reporters it had been a “good day” for the discussions.“I had the feeling in the talks that we can create...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

German parties look to Social Democrats to lead next government

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel will remain in office until a new government is in place. The two parties that emerged as the likely kingmakers from Germany’s election last month said they would hold talks about a possible new government under the leadership of the centre-left Social Democrats. The negotiations, if...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
64K+
Followers
74K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy