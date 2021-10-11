SIUE Business Alumna Selected As Leadership Development Program Fellow
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business alumna Alexis White has been selected among a cohort of young, Black professionals in the Chicago area for an intensive leadership program through the Chicago Urban League. As a member of the IMPACT Leadership Development Program’s (IMPACT) Class of 2022, White will gain the tools and network needed to be a successful leader in the Chicago business community.www.riverbender.com
