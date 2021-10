Lower back pain is up there with one of the most irritating kinds of pain. It can feel like mission impossible to make it go away, while sitting at a desk for the majority of most days only makes it worse. What you might find comforting to know is that it affects one third of the UK adult population, but even more reassuring is that there are stretches for lower back pain proven to actually work. Osteopath Anisha Joshi talks us through how and why stretching actually helps, the causes of lower back pain and the very best stretches for lower back pain.

