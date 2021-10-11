Lost dog from Yakima found over 150 miles away

Lost dog from Yakima found 150 miles away

While hiking in the Wenatchee National Forest on Sept. 25, hikers found Teddy Bear, a 5-year-old German shepherd, and brought him to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

When vets scanned Teddy Bear’s microchip, they discovered his owners live in Yakima, over 150 miles away.

“We had the opportunity to get this boy back to his family,” said Nathan Van Ness, a pet support coordinator at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Seattle Humane Society quickly offered the “Chelsey’s Rescue Rider,” a vehicle used for long rescue trips to shelters in eastern Washington and Los Angeles to pick up animals in need.

Lost dog from Yakima found 150 miles away

An assistant transported Teddy Bear to reconnect with his family in Yakima.

“We’re so grateful to be a part of an animal welfare network that can come together to support an animal in need, and we hope it will continue to build,” said Van Ness.

©2021 Cox Media Group