It’s well known the home team gets a standard three point advantage simply for playing in front of their home crowd. So when you see a home team only favored by three then it really is a toss-up. I’m not sure why these teams are viewed as fairly equal at the moment when their records are so very different. The 3-1 Panthers are coming off an ugly loss after winning their first three games. The 1-3 Eagles have lost three in a row after winning their opener, albeit against tougher competition than the Panthers have played. Both teams have lost to the Cowboys though the Panthers kept the score closer.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO