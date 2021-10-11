CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Mount Pleasant PD raises over $13K for Special Olympics during ‘Cops on the Coop’ event

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department raised more than $13,800 for Special Olympics during its ‘Cops on the Coop’ event last Friday.

The annual event, which did not take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, raised money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Money raised will go back to the South Carolina athletes to purchase equipment, uniforms, and get families to games.

“The officers enjoy being out here getting to interact with the community. It’s all about raising awareness and money for Special Olympics. If someone comes through the drive-thru and gets to learn even just a little about Special Olympics, we’ll take that as a win,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant PD.

Members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department were at Chick-fil-A locations in North Mount Pleasant and on Long Point Road speaking to customers about the program and collecting donations – in total, they were able to raise $13,877.48.

Several law enforcement agencies gathered at various participating Chick-fil-A locations across the tri-county for the annual event.

