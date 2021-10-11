Champion wood cutter honored by her alma mater
WATERPORT — Mary Dooley has been inducted into the Paul Smith's College Hall of Fame. The world champion wood cutter was informed of the honor by letter from the college. “The past and present success of PSC and its students were made, in part, by your personal and significant contributions,” the letter read. “You and many others, some living and some dead, will be inducted and honored at a special ceremony in the near future.”www.lockportjournal.com
