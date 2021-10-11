Vashti Center awarded $25,000 grant

THOMASVILLE — The Vashti Center received a $25,000 grant from the Department of Education recently.

The three-year grant was awarded in partnership with the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network and will be used to fund the center’s summer and after school program.

The Resiliency Clubhouse has provided services including transportation, homework assistance, and therapy for students since 2016.

Elijah Miranda, Vashti Center executive director, said that the grant will not only continue the work being done through the program but also expand it.

“By being able to expand on those programmatic services, that has a greater impact on those children we’re providing services to,” he said.

Right now, the Resiliency Clubhouse services 37 children and has touched over 120 children throughout the years.

Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network Director Katie Landes said in a press release that her faith in programs like the Resiliency Clubhouse is what helped the Vashti Center win the grant.

“We believe strongly in their potential to expand access, reduce barriers and increase quality for afterschool and summer programming across Georgia, particularly for children most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Jackie Hopkins, Resiliency Clubhouse manager, said receiving the grant is a testament of the Clubhouses concept, which she has worked hard to uphold.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to give more to our students. We are very grateful that they awarded us this opportunity,” she said.

Miranda added that out of all the grantees, Thomasville was one out of three from rural Georgia, which he said also shows how significant the work being done at the Vashti Center is.

“Here we are in this really small community, for us to be awarded this grant is very significant for Southwest Georgia as well,” he said. “It helps shine that light on the work we’re doing here.”