Blondie Releases ‘Yuletide Throwdown’ Holiday EP Featuring Rare, Original from 1981 Recording

Of The Trees takes listeners on a journey filled with ambient sounds and soothing vocals in his new single “Windhorse” with Sophie Marks. It’s been a fantastic year for Denver-based producer Of The Trees. He’s already made appearances at events like The Untz, Global Dance Festival, CharlesTheFirst’s curated event at Terry Bison Ranch, and Backwoods Festival, and is also set to play in support of CloZee in late 2021 and Rezz on her Spiral Tour in 2022. Now, after months of whispers of a new EP from Of The Trees in the works, fans are finally getting a taste of what’s to come on his upcoming Tale of Elegos EP with the release of its lead single.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO