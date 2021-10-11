CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blondie Releases ‘Yuletide Throwdown’ Holiday EP Featuring Rare, Original from 1981 Recording

By Michelle Leidecker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlondie has announced that they released their holiday EP titled Yuletide Throwdown today. The three song EP features Rare, and “an ultra-rare 80’s Christmas-inspired track ‘Yuletide Throwdown,’ co-written and performed with Fab 5 Freddy, along with a new, exclusive remix of the song by Cut Chemist,” according to their press release. The release continues “The ultra-rare 1981 holiday flexi-disc, now being reissued for the first time on 180 gram vinyl, was originally given away by the U.K. magazine Flexipop and then rediscovered as the band was researching and reviewing material from their personal archive for their forthcoming box set, to be released in August of 2022.”

