CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend police identify woman who died in fire Friday; suspect arrested on suspicion of murder

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8AXg_0cO06m9N00

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Great Bend police identified a 59-year-old woman who died in a fire on Friday morning as Teresa Dutton. Police and fire responded to a home located in the 2800 block of 29th Street.

They located Dutton inside the home dead. Police said during their preliminary investigation, arson was determined to be the cause of the fire. Investigators determined that Dutton’s death was the result of foul play.

Southwest Airlines cancels even more flights Monday including one from Wichita

Lyndsay N. George was identified as a suspect by police. She was located in the 1800 block of Williams at Park Elementary School. After an altercation, she was booked into the Barton County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated burglary, battery, and criminal trespass.

Anyone with any information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Arrest made in drive-by shooting of 11-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A source close to the investigation of a shooting that injured an innocent 11-year-old Wichita girl has told KSN that Wichita police made an arrest in the case. The source tells KSN Byron Purcell, 25, is accused of shooting at the home. According to arrest records, Purcell is booked in the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita motorcyclist gets leg amputated after crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Sedgwick County Courthouse Police Officer Humberto Estrada, was involved in a crash Saturday, Oct. 9. According to law enforcement, it started with a chase in Kingman County and ended with the fleeing driver hitting Estrada in west Wichita. Estrada was at a stoplight at the intersection of 119th and Kellogg […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Bonner Springs Police Department names new feline officer

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Mover over, K-9 Unit! The Bonner Springs Police Department has named a new feline officer. Officer Ilene was sworn in Monday at Bonner Springs PD. Ilene has been in training since she was just a few weeks old. She was rescued by Bonner Animal Rescue after being hit by a lawnmower, […]
BONNER SPRINGS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Multiple victims injured in west Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday night in west Wichita. A call came in shortly after 7 p.m. reporting shots fired at a house in the 2800 block of W Maple. Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police found a man with gunshot wounds inside the house. They found […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Arson#Crime Stoppers#Weather#Ksnw#Southwest Airlines#Ksn Tv
KSN News

KSN News

1K+
Followers
526
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy