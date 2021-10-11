Seeing red? Austin expands on bus lane initiative

The city of Austin and Capital Metro first debuted the red paint lanes last summer as part of a Guadalupe and Lavaca street improvement project. (Courtesy: Austin Transportation Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No, your eyes don’t deceive you. The Austin Transportation Department is painting transit priority lanes red throughout downtown on Lavaca Street to help clarify bus use designations.

The latest round of painted lanes began as an extension off 2020’s Guadalupe and Lavaca streets transit project, done in partnership with Capital Metro.

Crews will complete the project on Lavaca Street in five phases:

Between Fourth and Fifth St.

Between Sixth and Seventh St.

Between 15th and 16th St.

Between 16th and 17th St.

Between 17th and 18th St.

For transit priority lanes, buses receive top priority use, but other vehicles are permitted to use the lanes while turning right at intersections.