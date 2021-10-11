CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Seeing red? Austin expands on bus lane initiative

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQBGJ_0cO06fyI00
The city of Austin and Capital Metro first debuted the red paint lanes last summer as part of a Guadalupe and Lavaca street improvement project. (Courtesy: Austin Transportation Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No, your eyes don’t deceive you. The Austin Transportation Department is painting transit priority lanes red throughout downtown on Lavaca Street to help clarify bus use designations.

The latest round of painted lanes began as an extension off 2020’s Guadalupe and Lavaca streets transit project, done in partnership with Capital Metro.

Crews will complete the project on Lavaca Street in five phases:

  • Between Fourth and Fifth St.
  • Between Sixth and Seventh St.
  • Between 15th and 16th St.
  • Between 16th and 17th St.
  • Between 17th and 18th St.

For transit priority lanes, buses receive top priority use, but other vehicles are permitted to use the lanes while turning right at intersections.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Lane#The Lanes#Guadalupe#Capital Metro#Lavaca Street#Fifth St Between Sixth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KXAN

KXAN

3K+
Followers
617
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy