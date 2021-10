What is forgiveness?Is forgiveness what I'm hoping my high school English teacher will grant me after she discovers I started a piece of writing with a question-- despite repeatedly teaching me that starting a piece of writing with a question is lazy. Telling me, "You are a better writer than this!" Is that what I'm hoping she gives me—forgiveness? I believe that in a perfect world-- where the sun never stops shining and sparkles fall from the sky and puppies never die, forgiveness is when you somehow become okay with something someone has said or done to you. But by definition, to forgive is "[to] stop feeling angry or resentful toward (someone) for an offense, flaw, or mistake."

