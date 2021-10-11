Lifetime Christmas Movies 2021 Schedule

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeil Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime ripped-from-the-headlines movie is based on the true story of Dr. Martin MacNeill, a Utah doctor whose true nature behind his seemingly perfect persona came to light after the death of his former beauty queen wife. A pillar of the community, MacNeill was respected and loved by all, especially by his daughter Alexis (O’Driscoll), who adored him and wanted to follow in his footsteps to become a doctor. But everything changed after MacNeill convinced Michele to have plastic surgery, ultimately leading to her drowning while on prescription medication. From Lifetime: “Just a few short weeks after his wife’s suspicious death, MacNeill brings home Gypsy Willis, a new live-in “nanny” for his children but who is in actuality his mistress. Shocked by her father’s actions, Alexis begins to question everything she has known about him and discovers the depth of his lies, including his bogus medical credentials, falsified military records, and that the man and good doctor she once revered, was capable of murder.” It stars Tom Everett Scott as Dr. MacNeill and Charisma Carpenter as his wife, Michele. Anwen O’Driscoll plays MacNeill’s daughter, Alexis. The movie is executive produced by Nancy Grace.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO