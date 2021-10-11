I Just Completed All of My Fall Shopping Thanks to Shopbop's Big Sale

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. There's no better feeling than finding out a pair of shoes or a dress I've been eyeing for weeks (if not months) just went on sale. Usually, the season has already changed before the price of my most-wanted items drops, so I have to wait until that season rolls around again to wear them. This isn't the case with fashion editor–favorite retailer Shobop's current sale, which is full of amazing fall finds. The Style Event starts today and ends October 14, and the more you spend, the more you save (up to 25% with code "STYLE"). To save you some time, I've scrolled through all 40 or so pages and am sharing my favorite 30 fall finds. Hurry—you'll want to snag these boots, sweaters, jeans, and more before the sale ends.