CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man Who Finds 3-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in Woods for Three Days Speaks Out

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RB5Mu_0cO05vst00

A man who found a missing 3-year-old Texas boy spoke out about the child’s disappearance in the woods recently.

The naked boy chased a dog into the woods, and rescuers looked for the boy for three days. Experts say his age made him less fearful and helped him survive the ordeal.

Jim Halfin found the boy five miles from his home last Wednesday in the woods. Initially, he gave an anonymous interview but has come forward to share more details about the rescue.

According to The Daily Mail, the boy got treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital in the Woodlands, and the hospital released him on Monday.

Local law enforcement, firefighters, and other search participants were part of a make-shift parade for the boy.

Act of Divine Intervention

Halfin told Good Morning America on Monday that the rescue was a miracle.

“God laid it on my heart to go look, to reunite that boy with his mom,” the Good Samaritan explained.

Halfin said the talkative boy was not shaking or nervous, saying maybe the boy sensed his rescue.

The man said he found the boy on Saturday before noon. Halfin added that he only just heard about the boy’s disappearance while at a Bible study.

In searching his property, he came upon the naked, missing boy. The boy was crying, and the man took him into his arms and called the authorities. Soon after, mother and child were reunited.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell noted that Ramirez was “dehydrated, hungry and ‘wanted a Coke.'”

Young Children Need Water

Though many do not know how Christopher Ramirez survived, the warm weather may have helped. Experts said the three-year-old boy’s age may also have helped. Texas Survival School expert Ray McKee noted that older children aged 7 to 12 are often not as fortunate.

‘They worry less about (if) the water looks bad or smells bad or maybe bugs are over in the log I am huddling by to stay out of the wind,” McKee said.

McKee also said older children process things more and tend to think about the dangers of their surroundings.

Another expert, Hilary Fairbrother, added to McKee’s statement.

The associated professor of emergency medicine at UTHealth Houston said adults could survive without water for a couple of days, but children had less time to go without it.

As for food, Fairbrother said, “children can pretty easily survive without food for a week, especially if they don’t have medical problems.”

Hundreds searched the boy day and night. The sheriff said many didn’t eat or sleep knowing the boy’s situation.

Relief For Missing Boy’s Rescue

Good Morning America producers got wind of a police radio call after the boy’s appearance. Many were happy the story had a good ending.

“The child was found alive. He is alive. He’s thirsty. He is with his mother and going to the hospital,” an officer said.

A dispatcher responded, “Praise the Lord,” to which the officer replied, “Yes sir, yes sir.'”

Comments / 12

Osgirl5
1d ago

I wonder why he was naked unless he just decided to take his clothes off and as a three-year-old he could’ve very well thought heck with that I’m taking my clothes off, I think it’s cute that he specifically wanted a Coke, he obviously drinks pop

Reply
3
4:20
3d ago

I’m glad he was found safe and unharmed.

Reply
12
Related
The Independent

‘Case not closed’: Sheriff probes how 3-year-old boy missing for 3 days found alive by a ‘Good Samaritan’

Investigators will continue to probe the disappearance of Christopher Ramierez after the three-year-old boy was found alive in the woods by a man guided by “divine intervention”.The toddler was found naked five miles from his Texas home after reportedly chasing a dog into the woods.He survived for three days until he was found on Saturday by a man who says he was compelled by the Holy Spirit to search a wooded area of Grimes County, about 50 miles northwest of Houston.“The case is not closed,” Sheriff Don Sowell said in an interview with local broadcaster KWTX News 10.“Our investigators, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
abc7ny.com

3-year-old Texas boy found alive after going missing in woods 4 days ago

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- A 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas four days ago has been found alive and safe, rescuers confirmed. Christopher Ramirez was found by a landowner near Texas State Highway 249, outside of Magnolia in Montgomery County, said Tim Miller, founder and director of Texas EquuSearch, a search and rescue organization dedicated to searching for missing persons.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

3-year old Christopher Ramirez is safe and 'alive, laughing, crying' after vanishing 3 days ago

After an extensive search, 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez of Plantersville has been found alive Saturday morning, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The toddler had vanished into the woods in Grimes County on Wednesday afternoon. Three days ago, Ramirez disappeared while chasing a neighbor's dog as his mother unloaded groceries at...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
abc7ny.com

3-year-old boy who vanished near home found alive, officials say

A 3-year-old boy in Texas who has been missing since Wednesday has been found alive, officials said Saturday. Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a neighbor's dog while his mother unloaded groceries from her car outside their home in Grimes County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. He followed the dog into the woods, and while the dog returned, he didn't.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Old Boy#Emergency Medicine#Weather#The Daily Mail#Good Morning America#Coke#Texas Survival School
Eyewitness News

Three-year-old boy missing for four days found healthy

Three-year-old boy found in woods healthy after being missing four days. (KBTX, Texas EquuSearch via CNN Wire) A 3-year-old Texas boy who was missing for four days was found alive in a wooded area Saturday and seemed to be in good health, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man says God inspired him to find missing child lost in woods for 3 days

The man who found a three-year-old boy who had been missing for three days in the woods said he was divinely inspired to search for the child. Tim Halfin was at his Bible study in Texas on Friday night, when he said that God told him to go look for Christopher Ramirez, the little boy who had gone missing on Wednesday after following a neighbor’s dog into the thick woods near his home in rural Grimes County.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CrimeOnline

Two Months Later, Still ‘No Trace’ of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished From Home: Police

A search of various fields last week turned up no sign of a 5-year-old Idaho boy who vanished in late July, according to police. The Fruitland Police Department said on Friday in a statement that there was “no trace” of Michael Vaughan at local fields and cornfields which were recently cleared and harvested. Police said Vaughan’s family is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
FRUITLAND, ID
CrimeOnline

Mother of Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Says She Believes He Was Abducted

Authorities in Texas are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy who vanished on Wednesday after he ran after a dog into a wooded area. As KBTV reports, 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was at at his Grimes County, Texas, home with his mother on Wednesday, playing with the family’s dog in the yard, when his mother lost track of him. Christopher’s mother Araceli Nunez said at a news conference Friday that she had only lost sight of him for about two minutes. While she was looking for him, she spoke to a neighbor who said she saw him running after a dog belonging to another household, in the direction of woods near his home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas police find missing 13-year-old who vanished near airport

Las Vegas police said Monday they’ve located a 13-year-old boy who vanished near McCarron International Airport. Michael Carter was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near McCarran International Airport, according to a Sunday night news release. Police initially said Michael may be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black shorts and a dark colored backpack. He is about 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Click2Houston.com

Search continues for 3-year-old boy who went missing while playing with dog outside Grimes County home, sheriff says

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – The mother of 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez is pleading for help finding her son. The toddler has been missing for over 24 hours in Grimes County. During a press conference Thursday, Araceli Nunez said she believes her son was kidnapped. At this point, Grimes County Sheriff Donald Sowell said there are no signs of foul play or abduction and they’re looking at all possibilities.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
WBIR

LCSO asks for public's help finding missing 15-year-old boy after three days of searching

LOUDON, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said they were still looking for a missing 15-year-old boy after three days of searching. They said that Tegan Daugherty, 15, was last seen Sunday in his home in Loudon. Police said that he is believed to have left the area on a black bicycle with neon green stripes on the tires. They also said he was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue Jurassic Park t-shirt.
LOUDON, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

247K+
Followers
25K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy