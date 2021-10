Hello. It’s Adele. She’s been wondering if, after all these years, you’d like to hear some new music. [Silence.] No … we swear this isn’t another spam call. After days of teasing and years of rumors, the singer-songwriter announced that her first song in just shy of six years, “Easy on Me,” will come out October 15. What do we know about it? Well, it’s got some crisp piano chords and a black-and-white music video, per the 21-second clip she posted to Twitter, which is to say — it’s an Adele song. Otherwise, at this point, Adele Atkins has left us with more questions than answers about her return, on the yet-unconfirmed album 30 (if that’s even its real name). Here are 30 of the biggest things we’re wondering.

