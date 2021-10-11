'Low altitude alert! Climb immediately!': Desperate air traffic controller tells cardiologist pilot to gain height moments before plane crashes in San Diego: Pilot and UPS truck driver are killed in fireball
An air traffic controller ordered a twin-engine aircraft to gain altitude shortly before crashing into two houses and a UPS truck in a residential area north of San Diego on Monday lunchtime.
The explosion which resulted in a massive fireball killed at least two people including the driver and injured two others, sending them the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not clear, though local reports indicate they suffered burns.
The aircraft came down close to the grounds of Santana High School in Santee, California.
One of the victims was revealed to be the chief medical officer of the Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona, cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das, to whom the plane was registered to.
Dr. Das was making the commute between Yuma and San Diego and is believed to have been on board the twin-engine Cessna 340A when it crashed just after midday in suburban Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.
Recordings from air traffic control hear the controller desperately pleading for the pilot to increase altitude in the final moments before the crash.
'Low altitude alert! Climb immediately!' the controller advised. The pilot responded but did not appear to be in distress, even agreeing to the request to climb.
Das was remembered as an 'outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man.'
'We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das which crashed near Santee,' said Dr. Bharat Magu. Chief Medical Officer at YRMC. 'As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man, Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.'
Air traffic control's final radio communications
ATC: Descend 2,800 until established on the localizer for runway 23R.
ATC: Look's like you're drifting right off course, are you correcting?
22G: Correcting 2-2-Golf. Cleared for the ILS 28R?
ATC: You're not even tracked on the localizer. Climb to 3,000- minimum altitude alert, climb 3,800.
ATC: Climb and maintain 3,800
22G: Roger
ATC: Turn right heading 090, climb immediately, maintain 4,000.
22G: 4,000, climb immediately 2-2-Golf.
ATC: Looks like you're descending sir. Need to make sure you're climbing, not descending.
22G: Golf is climbing.
ATC: 22G say altitude.
22G: 2,500. 2-2-Golf.
ATC: Low altitude alert! Climb immediately! Climb the airplane. Maintain 5,000. Expedite climb. Climb the airplane please.
ATC: 2-2-Golf just level out the heading and climb the airplane up to 5,000 when you can please sir.
Authorities began receiving reports of a crash at 12:30pm. The plane is believed to have come down at around 12:15pm.
The plane, which had flown from Yuma, Arizona was on course for Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, six miles north of downtown San Diego when it suddenly veered of course and rapidly lost height.
The aircraft was lining up for final approach when the pilot appeared to suddenly lose control.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it did not know how many people were on board the aircraft.
On the ground it was a scene of carnage straight out of a disaster movie as the blaze destroyed two homes and a delivery truck that was making its rounds.
Shocked neighbors found they could do little to help but wait for the emergency services to arrive. One well-intentioned resident could be seen trying to douse the flames with a garden hose, but it was little use.
Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said one home was 'well involved' by flames, and a second home also caught fire.
'Not to be too graphic but it's a pretty brutal scene,' Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita added.
A UPS vehicle also burned, he said. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze before any other properties were damaged.
'We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,' a statement from UPS said.
The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that 'all students are secure.'
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
The injured were evacuated from the scene by Santee Fire Department near Jeremy and Greencastle Street in Santee.
TV news footage about an hour after the crash showed the fire extinguished and two houses and the truck still smoldering and gutted by flames.
Jim Slaff told NBC 7 in San Diego that neighbors pulled his mother out of a window of her burning home and rescued his stepfather from the backyard. It appears their dog died.
Slaff said neighbors told him the couple was 'obviously shaken up but doing OK' and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. 'It´s a war zone. It´s not even a house,' Slaff said after arriving at the scene.
Witnesses posted images on social media showing plumes of smoke rising above Santana High School in Santee.
'I don't know the extent of their injuries. I do know from talking to some of the neighbors that it was more bumps and bruises,' a man told Fox 5 of neighbors who escaped.
'I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front. Michael, the neighbor, pulled my mom out of the back window and my stepdad was in the backyard so they broke down the fence to get him out.'
The San Diego Sheriff's Department said that the crash took place on the 9900 block of North Magnolia Avenue. The school's address is 9915 North Magnolia Avenue.
The school, which is part of Grossmont Union High School District, is just north of the airport at Gillespie Field.
Its official Twitter account reported that its students were 'secure' following the crash.
The sheriff's department is asking locals to avoid the area so that first responders can secure the scene.
Just before 1pm local time, school officials tweeted: 'We have been given the OK by @SDSOSantee to come out of 'Secure Campus.'
'We are now out of a 'Secure Campus'... Students are being released for lunch or dismissal, if they do not have any other classes today.'
