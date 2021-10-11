CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

'Low altitude alert! Climb immediately!': Desperate air traffic controller tells cardiologist pilot to gain height moments before plane crashes in San Diego: Pilot and UPS truck driver are killed in fireball

By Ariel Zilber, James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

An air traffic controller ordered a twin-engine aircraft to gain altitude shortly before crashing into two houses and a UPS truck in a residential area north of San Diego on Monday lunchtime.

The explosion which resulted in a massive fireball killed at least two people including the driver and injured two others, sending them the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not clear, though local reports indicate they suffered burns.

The aircraft came down close to the grounds of Santana High School in Santee, California.

One of the victims was revealed to be the chief medical officer of the Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona, cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das, to whom the plane was registered to.

Dr. Das was making the commute between Yuma and San Diego and is believed to have been on board the twin-engine Cessna 340A when it crashed just after midday in suburban Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

Recordings from air traffic control hear the controller desperately pleading for the pilot to increase altitude in the final moments before the crash.

'Low altitude alert! Climb immediately!' the controller advised. The pilot responded but did not appear to be in distress, even agreeing to the request to climb.

Das was remembered as an 'outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man.'

'We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das which crashed near Santee,' said Dr. Bharat Magu. Chief Medical Officer at YRMC. 'As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man, Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wtz3F_0cO05t7R00
Dr. Sugata Das, who worked for the Yuma Regional Medical Center, was identified as one of the victims in the Santee crash,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cN8VN_0cO05t7R00
Dr. Das was making the commute between Yuma and San Diego and is believed to have been on board the twin-engine Cessna 340A when it crashed on Monday afternoon 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXJqG_0cO05t7R00
The explosion which resulted in a massive fireball killed at least two people including the driver and injured two others, sending them the hospital. Pictured: Destroyed UPS vehicle at the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOD45_0cO05t7R00
Firefighters battled to put out hot spots at the scene of the fatal plane crash, which saw two homes destroyed in Santee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDNvo_0cO05t7R00
Footage from a doorbell camera caught the moment the plane, seen in the trop right hand corner, came down and smashed into the ground
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4Z5o_0cO05t7R00
Soon after impact, smoke began rising from the area where the plane crashed, destroying two houses 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQovD_0cO05t7R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056Lxk_0cO05t7R00
In the moments after the plane crash, shocked neighbors look on as flames consume the houses while one grabs a garden hose in a futile effort to contain the blaze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w77Hz_0cO05t7R00
Firefighters used hoses to extinguish the flames after the aircraft crash saw a UPS driver and one person in the aircraft killed, while two others were rushed to hospital 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N31BK_0cO05t7R00
An aircraft controller urged pilot to gain height just moments before the craft came down close to the grounds of Santana High School in Santee, California. Pictured: San Diego Sheriff Deputy walks by the destroyed UPS vehicle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFS2w_0cO05t7R00
The plane, which had flown from Yuma, Arizona was on course for Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, six miles north of downtown San Diego when it suddenly veered of course and rapidly lost height. Pictured: Firefighters at the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C64s7_0cO05t7R00
On the ground (pictured on Monday), it was a scene of carnage straight out of a disaster movie as the blaze destroyed two homes and a delivery truck that was making its rounds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMgb0_0cO05t7R00
Shocked neighbors found they could do little to help but wait for the emergency services to arrive as two homes were destroyed in the crash. Pictured: The UPS vehicle that was destroyed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDp8m_0cO05t7R00
The charred remains of two burnt out houses can be seen from the air together with the remains of a UPS truck, far left 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfTYa_0cO05t7R00
Firefighters respond to the scene of a plane crash in a residential neighborhood in Santee, a suburb some 20 miles northeast of San Diego, California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPlxR_0cO05t7R00
The football field at Santana High School, top, sits near where emergency crews work at the scene of a small plane crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLCzw_0cO05t7R00
Emergency crews work a the scene of a small plane crash on Monday afternoon which completely destroyed two homes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCHbZ_0cO05t7R00
A burned out truck sits at the scene of a plane crash in a San Diego neighborhood on Monday 

Air traffic control's final radio communications

ATC: Descend 2,800 until established on the localizer for runway 23R.

ATC: Look's like you're drifting right off course, are you correcting?

22G: Correcting 2-2-Golf. Cleared for the ILS 28R?

ATC: You're not even tracked on the localizer. Climb to 3,000- minimum altitude alert, climb 3,800.

ATC: Climb and maintain 3,800

22G: Roger

ATC: Turn right heading 090, climb immediately, maintain 4,000.

22G: 4,000, climb immediately 2-2-Golf.

ATC: Looks like you're descending sir. Need to make sure you're climbing, not descending.

22G: Golf is climbing.

ATC: 22G say altitude.

22G: 2,500. 2-2-Golf.

ATC: Low altitude alert! Climb immediately! Climb the airplane. Maintain 5,000. Expedite climb. Climb the airplane please.

ATC: 2-2-Golf just level out the heading and climb the airplane up to 5,000 when you can please sir.

Source: liveatc.net

Authorities began receiving reports of a crash at 12:30pm. The plane is believed to have come down at around 12:15pm.

The plane, which had flown from Yuma, Arizona was on course for Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, six miles north of downtown San Diego when it suddenly veered of course and rapidly lost height.

The aircraft was lining up for final approach when the pilot appeared to suddenly lose control.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it did not know how many people were on board the aircraft.

On the ground it was a scene of carnage straight out of a disaster movie as the blaze destroyed two homes and a delivery truck that was making its rounds.

Shocked neighbors found they could do little to help but wait for the emergency services to arrive. One well-intentioned resident could be seen trying to douse the flames with a garden hose, but it was little use.

Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said one home was 'well involved' by flames, and a second home also caught fire.

'Not to be too graphic but it's a pretty brutal scene,' Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita added.

A UPS vehicle also burned, he said. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze before any other properties were damaged.

'We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,' a statement from UPS said.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that 'all students are secure.'

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The injured were evacuated from the scene by Santee Fire Department near Jeremy and Greencastle Street in Santee.

TV news footage about an hour after the crash showed the fire extinguished and two houses and the truck still smoldering and gutted by flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzoVh_0cO05t7R00
Two homes were destroyed and a third suffered damage after a twin-engine Cessna crashed into the area, according to authorities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQ1FX_0cO05t7R00
The plane crashed close to Santana High School a short distance away from Gillespie Field Airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWKvF_0cO05t7R00
The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. Pictured: A firefighter walks past the scenes of destruction following the fatal plane crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zR6Vd_0cO05t7R00
Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said one home was 'well involved' by flames, and a second home also caught fire. Pictured: Debris left strewn across the residential street after the plane crash 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gv3iz_0cO05t7R00
The flight was on course for Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, six miles north of downtown San Diego when it suddenly veered of course and rapidly lost height
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFmzN_0cO05t7R00
The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Pictured: Firefighter walks past the UPS vehicle destroyed in the crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ANrE_0cO05t7R00
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. Pictured: An FAA investigator walks past the destroyed UPS vehicle at the scene on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUVNC_0cO05t7R00
Two homes were destroyed but firefighters managed to put out the blaze before any other properties were damaged. Pictured: Debris covered the residential street as firefighters worked to put out the blaze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8rVw_0cO05t7R00
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash in Santee. At least two people were killed and two others were injured when the plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3eVn_0cO05t7R00
The charred remains of houses and burnt out cars can be seen on the ground in Santee following a plane crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1sIH_0cO05t7R00
Very little remains of one of the homes in Santee near San Diego while at least half of a second home is badly damaged
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35u0yg_0cO05t7R00
A neighbor watches in horror as fire crews deal with the scene of a small plane crash on Monday lunchtime

Jim Slaff told NBC 7 in San Diego that neighbors pulled his mother out of a window of her burning home and rescued his stepfather from the backyard. It appears their dog died.

Slaff said neighbors told him the couple was 'obviously shaken up but doing OK' and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. 'It´s a war zone. It´s not even a house,' Slaff said after arriving at the scene.

Witnesses posted images on social media showing plumes of smoke rising above Santana High School in Santee.

'I don't know the extent of their injuries. I do know from talking to some of the neighbors that it was more bumps and bruises,' a man told Fox 5 of neighbors who escaped.

'I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front. Michael, the neighbor, pulled my mom out of the back window and my stepdad was in the backyard so they broke down the fence to get him out.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShyMt_0cO05t7R00
Jim Slaff told NBC 7 in San Diego that neighbors pulled his mother out of a window of her burning home and rescued his stepfather from the backyard. Pictured: A fire Chief and Deputy Sheriff examine the remains of the destroyed UPS vehicle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sl3CS_0cO05t7R00
Fire and safety crews work the scene of a plane crash in Santee, California. At least two people were killed and two others were injured when the small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvcOA_0cO05t7R00
Smoke billows after a plane crash in Santee, California on Monday lunchtime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RP58Z_0cO05t7R00
Crews had to don face masks and wear oxygen tanks in order to deal with the blaze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2P3R_0cO05t7R00
A fire official looks over the scene of a small plane crash as the scene still smoulders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvNbu_0cO05t7R00
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky in the area close to where the aircraft came down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyEvI_0cO05t7R00
Local residents were transfixed by the sight of smoke billowing into the air 

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said that the crash took place on the 9900 block of North Magnolia Avenue. The school's address is 9915 North Magnolia Avenue.

The school, which is part of Grossmont Union High School District, is just north of the airport at Gillespie Field.

Its official Twitter account reported that its students were 'secure' following the crash.

The sheriff's department is asking locals to avoid the area so that first responders can secure the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWMKD_0cO05t7R00
Bewildered neighbors watch fire crews work near the scene of a small plane crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErwWb_0cO05t7R00
Two people react at the scene of a plane crash during the hours following the accident 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Haql0_0cO05t7R00
People watch emergency crews from the roof of a home at the scene of a plane crash in Santee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5cmA_0cO05t7R00
Firefighters in the San Diego suburb of Santee, California are at the scene of a small plane crash near a high school on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UVyd_0cO05t7R00
At least two people were rushed to hospital with injuries. The injured were evacuated from the scene by Santee Fire Department personnel near Jeremy and Greencastle Street in Santee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ooRX_0cO05t7R00
Witnesses posted images on social media showing plumes of smoke rising above Santana High School in Santee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Utl0_0cO05t7R00
The San Diego Sheriff's Department said that the crash took place on the 9900 block of North Magnolia Avenue. The school's address is 9915 North Magnolia Avenue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJfaZ_0cO05t7R00
Firefighters managed to douse the blaze before it could cause damage to other homes in the surrounding area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTKSW_0cO05t7R00
The image above is a file photo of Santana High School, just a few blocks from where the plane crashed on Monday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0uMo_0cO05t7R00
The school, which is part of Grossmont Union High School District, also is just north of the airport at Gillespie Field. Its official Twitter account reported that its students were 'secure' following the crash, which took place about '2 or 3 blocks away.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJGzl_0cO05t7R00
The above image is a file photo of a Cessna 340 of the type which crashed on Monday near San Diego

Just before 1pm local time, school officials tweeted: 'We have been given the OK by @SDSOSantee to come out of 'Secure Campus.'

'We are now out of a 'Secure Campus'... Students are being released for lunch or dismissal, if they do not have any other classes today.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New video shows moment plane plummets into UPS truck, killing driver, pilot and demolishing two homes

Harrowing new footage has emerged of the moment a small plane fell out of the sky in California on Monday and crashed into a UPS truck.The plane killed two people in the crash, including the driver of the van and the pilot, a San Diego-based cardiologist who worked in Yuma, Arizona.In the video, the six-seat twin-engine Cessna 340 can be seen diving into a quiet Santee, San Diego neighbourhood, before igniting into a blaze, and producing a plume of smoke.Two other people in the neighbourhood near Santana High School were injured in the crash, including a woman whose hair and face were...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Crews aim to recover plane that ditched in ocean off Hawaii

Federal investigators will try to recover the wreckage of a cargo plane that ditched into the ocean near Honolulu after developing engine trouble.The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it was sending a team of investigators to the site where the Boeing 737 went into the ocean in July while pilots were trying to return to the airport shortly after takeoff. The NTSB said a ship with remotely operated vehicles and a barge with a crane will be used in the recovery effort, which is expected to start around Oct. 9.The safety board said the wreckage contains important information including the black boxes that contain flight data and cockpit sounds. Both pilots were plucked from the water by Coast Guard rescuers after the nighttime ditching. The TransAir flight was operated by Rhoades Aviation. Federal regulators have since grounded the company. The fuselage broke into two pieces and came to rest about 350 to 450 feet (107 to 137 meters) below the surface and 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from shore.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
The Independent

Plane crashes off coast of California

Rescue teams are searching the water off the coast of Southern California after a small plane reportedly crashed.Emergency services were combing the waters after the plane reportedly went down six miles off the coast of Carlsbad, according to FOX5.Oceanside Police Department said its Harbor Unit was out on the water around 30 miles north of San Diego to search for anyone in need of help, along with ground units to be stationed near the beach.The Federal Aviation Administration says it has not yet been able to confirm any plane crash in the area.News channel helicopter video shows emergency vehicles lined up along the coast road, with rescue boats on the water and a US Coast Guard helicopter in the air.But there was no obvious sign of any plane down in the water.There is no immediate information on any injuries in the incident. Read More Cori Bush reveals she had an abortion after being raped as a teenagerBelarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGBNeighbour blasts racial slurs at Black family, police do nothing
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Plane flying ‘will you marry me’ banner crashes, killing the passenger and injuring the pilot

A marriage proposal ended in tragedy after a small plane towing a "will you marry me" banner crashed on an island near Montreal.The passenger in the small, Cessna 172 aircraft was killed while the pilot survived. He remained in hospital recovering from his injuries.The banner is believed to have fallen in the St-Lawrence River shortly before the plane went down in Park Dieppe, between Old Montreal and St Helen’s Island.Laurel Scala told Canada’s CTV News that she saw the plane flying the banner shortly before it crashed about 6pm local time on Saturday."It seemed like the normal height that a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Air Traffic Controller#San Diego#Truck Drivers#Accident#Ups#Santana High School#Cessna#Yrmc#Atc
Hartford Courant

Parking brake found in ‘set’ position in Farmington plane crash that killed Boston couple, two local pilots, NTSB report says

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on a plane crash in Farmington that killed four people found the private jet’s parking brake was still in the “set” position — and that witnesses reported the plane was struggling to get off the ground and “going slower” than usual during takeoff. Information from the flight data recorder aboard the twin-engine Cessna 560XL ...
FARMINGTON, CT
Flight Global.com

Investigators seek to explain why VIP MD-87 failed to stop on Houston runway

US investigators are trying to understand why a lightly-loaded Boeing MD-87 failed to become airborne on a Houston runway, and was unable to stop before overrunning. The privately-operated aircraft came to rest some 500m beyond the far end of runway 36 at Houston Executive airport on 19 October, having crossed a road and spun to the left as it travelled over rough ground.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX40

Small plane goes missing on flight from Oregon to airport near Chico

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A small plane has gone missing after it left Oregon Wednesday, bound for an airport near Chico. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 150 was last seen leaving Ashland Municipal Airport in Oregon Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. FAA officials believe the […]
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

Small Plane Loses Wing In Crash Shortly After Takeoff In Loveland

(CBS4) – A single engine plane tried to make an emergency landing on Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland on Thursday morning and crashed. It happened near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) Police say the 1958 Piper Cherokee lost power shortly after takeoff from Northern Colorado Regional Airport just before 7 a.m. The plane ended up clipping a light pole and sheared off the left wing during an emergency landing. The plane finally landed on the shoulder of the street just west of Byrd Drive. (credit: CBS) The pilot was taken to the hospital and the passenger walked away from the crash. No one on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
LOVELAND, CO
The Independent

‘It was going to be the trip of a lifetime’: Texas plane crash survivors describe ‘miracle’ escape from burning private jet

The survivors of a terrifying plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning have described how they slipped out of the burning aircraft moments before it was consumed by flames.All 18 passengers and three crew escaped safely from the plane when it ran off the runway at Houston Executive Airport in what one expert described as “one of those miraculous crashes”.The plane was owned by local property magnate and prolific rodeo patron James Alan Kent and ferrying baseball fans to Boston for a hotly-anticipated game between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros.One passenger, who asked not to be named,...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

At least two killed as plane crashes into two homes near San Diego

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a neighborhood near San Diego on Monday. The City of Santee Fire Department said on Facebook that multiple crews responded to an aircraft crash in the are of Greencastle and Jeremy near Santana high school but said there was "no threat to the school."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

252K+
Followers
3K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy