Accidents

Heartwarming moment four men jump into action and rescue an elderly woman stuck on a broken scooter in pouring rain in Florida

By Tommy Taylor For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Four young men were captured pushing an elderly woman in her scooter through a Florida neighborhood on Sunday night after it broke down in the pouring rain.

The photos of the generous young men were taken by Katty Castro, a public relations representative for the Florida Living Independent Community in Seminole County.

The elderly woman was on her way back to her home at the retirement residence when her scooter malfunctioned. The four were on their way home from work when they noticed her stuck in the rain.

So they volunteered to push the woman back to her residence which was about three-quarters-of-a-mile away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwbZ2_0cO05sEi00
Touching photos captured the moment four young men pushed an elderly woman down a Florida neighborhood after her scooter broke down in the middle of a storm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAMqA_0cO05sEi00
The young men pushed the woman three-quarters of a mile back to her residence 

Castro was touched by the kindhearted gesture and posted the pictures on the app Nextdoor, which allows community members to share events happening in the neighborhood.

'Since this is a very quiet neighborhood I was surprised to hear a commotion, laughs and four gentlemen pushing one of my lady residents under a heavy storm in Florida,' Castro told Fox News.

'They were pushing her up the big slope toward her residence. These heroes were so focused on helping regardless of the inclement weather and they were even covering her with an umbrella, which showed more compassion on their part.'

She also added that she hoped young people would take note of an experience like this in order to better their community.

'As a mom of teenagers I want my children to grow up like these 'modern heroes,’ to make a difference each day no matter the environment,' she added.

'In these rough COVID times, let’s demonstrate compassion to one another.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuRK7_0cO05sEi00
The young men work at Rebounderz Adventure Parks in Forest City and were on their way home when they noticed the woman was stuck

The men received significant media attention for their helpful act.

'Holding a door, smiling, picking up someone’s spilled groceries, reaching for an item on the top shelf in the grocery store; and, yes, helping someone whose electric wheelchair broke down in the rain are things almost anyone can do,' JohnMorgan Massa, one of the men, told Fox News.

Massa and his friends work at Rebounderz Adventure Parks in Forest City and were about to get on the highway when they saw the woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPQoA_0cO05sEi00
JohnMorgan Yassa, one of the men, said that they were proud to help a member of the community and added that it was a no-brainer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLAmD_0cO05sEi00
The photos were captured by Katty Castro, a PR rep for Florida Living Independent Community, who shared them on community-based app Nextdoor

'We were tired, dirty and wanted to get back to the hotel; but, knew without a doubt that regardless of our long day, it certainly wasn't worse than the day this lady was having. She literally had a plastic bag on her head to keep her hair dry', Massa said.

'We knew we couldn't leave her in the rain, in the middle of the road, frantically trying to get her scooter to work again.'

Despite the stormy conditions, Massa added that helping the woman was a no-brainer.

'We just wanted her to get home safely,' he explained. "We never expected recognition, just helping a fellow member of our community."

