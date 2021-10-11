St. Paul stays third in AP poll

COLUMBUS — The matchup is set.

A game for at least a share of the Firelands Conference championship between two undefeated teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Scott Bailey Field in Olivesburg.

St. Paul is ranked third in Division VII for a third consecutive time in the fifth weekly Associated Press high school football state poll, released on Monday.

On Saturday, the Flyers (7-0, 4-0) travel to Ashland Crestview (8-0, 4-0) with an FC title share on the line. The Cougars enter the matchup as the No. 7-ranked team in the Div. VI poll.

The Flyers are also the top team in the Div. VII Region 25 computer ratings by a wide margin over Lucas, while the Cougars are currently second in the Div. VI Region 22 ratings in a tightly-bunched top four teams.

Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) and Newark Catholic (8-0) remained Nos. 1 and 2 in the Div. VII poll. After St. Paul, the top 10 includes No. 4 Lima Central Catholic, SBC River-leading Hopewell-Loudon in fifth, followed by Sugar Grove Berne Union, New Madison Tri-Village, Lucas, St. Henry and Shadyside.

Edon (7-1) is ranked No. 11 in Div. VII. The Flyers defeated the Bombers in a 45-44 shootout back on Sept. 11 in Norwalk.

Also of note, SBC Lake-leading Bellevue (7-1) is ranked No. 8 this week in Div. IV. Port Clinton (7-1) — the team that handed the Redmen their lone loss this year, a 49-44 high-scoring affair on Aug. 20 — is ranked 11th in the same division.

There were no changes among the top-ranked teams across the seven divisions this week. Lakewood St. Ed’s stayed atop Div. I, followed by Cleveland Benedictine (Div. II), Chardon (Div. III), Cincinnati Wyoming (Div. IV), Kirtland (Div. V), Archbold (Div. VI) and Marion Local (Div. VII).