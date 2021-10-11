Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund collects $13.5M in August
East End real estate sales fueled strong revenues for the Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund in August, according to the Easthampton Star. Financed by a 2 percent transfer tax on residential real estate deals in the towns of East Hampton, Southampton, Shelter Island, Southold, and Riverhead, the fund’s coffers swelled by $13.45 million in August, marking the 13th-straight month of $10-million-plus revenues.therealdeal.com
