Real Estate

Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund collects $13.5M in August

By TRD Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast End real estate sales fueled strong revenues for the Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund in August, according to the Easthampton Star. Financed by a 2 percent transfer tax on residential real estate deals in the towns of East Hampton, Southampton, Shelter Island, Southold, and Riverhead, the fund’s coffers swelled by $13.45 million in August, marking the 13th-straight month of $10-million-plus revenues.

#Shelter Island#Residential Real Estate#The Easthampton Star
