Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund collects $13.5M in August

Revenue from a 2018 bond measure is also behind affordable units in Hillsboro and Cornelius.Officials broke ground on a new affordable housing complex in Forest Grove Tuesday, Sept. 7. The complex dubbed The Valfre at Avenida 26 is tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2022, and 30 of 36 units are two and three-bedroom apartments for families. "Growing up in this community, I've seen how the lack of affordable housing can impact families. I am thrilled that we're seeing some momentum build locally around much-needed affordable units as our region grows," Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González said. The project,...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO