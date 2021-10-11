CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut man's COVID diagnosis a clue on how virus affects brain

By Nanette Asimov
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile driving recently, Cliff Morrison suddenly found himself lost in a forest. He pulled over, looked around and realized he was actually on a tree-lined street half a mile from his home in the Oakland hills, heading to the post office. Morrison, 70, did not have dementia. He had COVID-19.

Related
wvlt.tv

Doctors researching how COVID-19 can affect brain function

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We know fighting COVID-19 can take a toll on your body, but what about your mind?. From nearly the start of the pandemic, researchers have been looking into how the virus can affect brain function. A study from Oxford University shows psychiatric or neurological disorders are...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Mosquitoes test positive for possibly fatal virus in Connecticut

Mosquitoes in Connecticut have tested positive for a rare, possibly fatal virus called Eastern Equine Encephalitis for the first time this year, state health officials have said. The state’s Department of Public health announced on Saturday that mosquitoes that were caught in the Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown tested positive for the virus on 23 September. In a press release, the department said it was “advising residents in southeastern Connecticut to protect themselves and their children from mosquitoes to reduce the chance of contracting” the virus. The tests by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station found that infected mosquitoes were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
13 WHAM

URMC conducts study on how COVID affects children with disabilities

Rochester, N.Y. — The Mary Cariola Center and URMC are studying how COVID-19 affects those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). With $4 million in funding from the National Institute of Health, the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at University of Rochester is conducting a two year study with the Mary Cariola Center to see how COVID and the COVID vaccine affects this vulnerable population.
ROCHESTER, NY
World Economic Forum

COVID-19: How your emotions can affect your perception of time

Researchers in the US studied the relationship between emotion and perception of time during the pandemic. People who experienced positive emotions felt that time went quickly as opposed to people who experienced negative emotions. In terms of the pandemic, those who viewed COVID-19 with stress or anxiety felt time pass...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Have You Had "Covid Toes"? A New Study Might Explain Why

Researchers may have discovered the underlying cause of "Covid toes", the chilblain-like inflammation and lesions reported by many patients with Covid-19. The symptom, which has been seen from early in the COVID-19 pandemic, sees patients' toes or fingers turn red or purple, often with painful bumps and occasionally pus. Dermatologists who would usually see four or five patients with these kinds of lesions – usually caused by inflammation in small blood vessels during cold conditions – suddenly saw dozens in just a few weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
wwnytv.com

Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE (KING) - A woman in Washington state died from a rare blood clotting syndrome after getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say this is the first death of its kind in the state. Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died Sept. 7 from what...

