Georgia State

Georgia child advocates launch “Mask Up for Kids” ad campaign

By Dave Williams
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – Three child advocacy organizations in Georgia are launching an ad campaign encouraging both adults and children to wear masks to discourage the spread of COVID-19. A series of public service announcements set to begin airing Tuesday features children too young to be vaccinated talking about adults in their lives – including teachers and school bus drivers – who are not able to take care of them due to illness.

