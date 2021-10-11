CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR Temporarily Bans Farmed Deer Movement Into and Within Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued an emergency rule that temporarily prohibits the importation and movement of farmed white-tailed deer into and within Minnesota. The emergency action will provide time to understand connections between known. CWD-positive farms and identify and prevent the...

AM 1390 KRFO

Deer From Farm With Wasting Disease Wind Up in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ State wildlife officials say two Minnesota farms received deer from a Wisconsin farm where chronic wasting disease was detected last month. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the news was ``extremely concerning'' and the agency is ``actively considering management responses'' to the threat facing the state's wild deer population.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota DNR Proposing Millions in Drought Response Funding

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing spending $13.3-million in response to this summer's drought. The grants would pay for water conservation initiatives and tree preservation efforts. The DNR is proposing $3-million for municipal, tribal, and other community water suppliers. The money would be used to...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota DNR Weekly Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked duck hunters on Thief Lake and the Roseau River WMA. Hunters had spotty success, but the most success is coming from people who are putting in more effort to get back in the shallow water. Bags are almost completely dabblers and geese, with very few divers. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods with a good sauger bite. Trapping and archery deer-hunting activity was also monitored. Violations for the week included taking an overlimit of pintails, possessing lead, not enough life jackets in a watercraft and illegal party hunting of waterfowl.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Number of Minnesota ACT Test Takers Plummeted During Pandemic

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the number of Minnesota students who took the ACT college entrance exam this year. The Minnesota Department of Education says only 60 percent of the graduating class of 2021 took the test. Typically, around 90 percent of Minnesota students take the ACT while the national participation rate is nearly 50 percent. That rate was only about 35 percent this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota DNR accepting applications for coastal area grants

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 15, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting grant applications now through Nov. 16 for projects through its Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program. Approximately $500,000 will be available for projects to begin fall 2022. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office for Coastal Management provides the funding for these grants.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Government slaughters pack of wolf pups adopted by Idaho school

The US Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Service Branch has killed eight pups from a wolf pack that high school students in Idaho have been tracking for 18 years. Conservationists at Timberline High School in Boise, Idaho, learned about the killing of the Timberline wolf pack pups after they obtained a wolf “mortality list” from the State’s Department of Fish and Game, reported The Washington Post. The school adopted the wolf pack in 2003.The incident came months after Idaho governor Brad Little signed a law that allowed private contractors to kill 90 per cent of the state’s estimated 1,500 wolves....
ANIMALS
KFIL Radio

Woman Still Recovering From Fire Accident At SE Minnesota Park

St Paul (KROC AM News) - A St Paul woman who was severely burned at a southeast Minnesota campground during the Labor Day weekend remains in the hospital. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was burned the night of Sept 4th at Harmony Park near Clarks Grove. According...
CBS Minnesota

Como Zoo Welcomes Kulu The Polar Bear

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Como Zoo has a new polar bear. The St. Paul zoo announced Wednesday that Kulu is now in the deep-water exhibit of the Polar Bear Odyssey habitat. While the 23-month-old, 725-pound bear will be able to see and smell his two bear zoo-mates, they’ll be separated so Kulu can complete a mandatory quarantine period. Kulu comes to the Como Zoo from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, where he was born on Thanksgiving Day 2019. Before he left Ohio, he was fitted with a prototype tracking device called “Burr on Fur.” Created by 3M scientists, the device...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Drought: Sprinkling Restrictions Lifted In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Water restrictions in the city of Lakes have been lifted. City officials in Minneapolis say it’s OK for residents to use sprinklers on gardens and lawns now that drought conditions have improved. While water levels for the Mississippi River are still below normal, the river’s flow has been steadily recovering. That’s in part, officials say, because city residents were using less water. The sprinkling restrictions were in place since July 21. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Minneapolis is currently experiencing moderately dry conditions. That’s a big improvement from two months ago, when the city was under severe drought conditions.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Governor Walz Leans on National Guard for COVID Action Plan

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz is once again enlisting the Minnesota National Guard for the states COVID-19 pandemic response,. Walz today announced what he termed a comprehensive COVID-19 action plan. He says it will relieve the state's increasingly crowded hospitals and provide new rapid testing options.
SAINT PAUL, MN
