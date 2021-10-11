DNR Temporarily Bans Farmed Deer Movement Into and Within Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Water restrictions in the city of Lakes have been lifted. City officials in Minneapolis say it’s OK for residents to use sprinklers on gardens and lawns now that drought conditions have improved. While water levels for the Mississippi River are still below normal, the river’s flow has been steadily recovering. That’s in part, officials say, because city residents were using less water. The sprinkling restrictions were in place since July 21. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Minneapolis is currently experiencing moderately dry conditions. That’s a big improvement from two months ago, when the city was under severe drought conditions. More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO