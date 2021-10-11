CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Real-Life Squid Game Competition To Be Held In Abu Dhabi

By Danny Peterson
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Netflix’s Squid Game will now have the chance to participate in a real-life competition that mimics the hit South Korean show. There’s a couple of conditions, of course, one is that you won’t die for losing in any of the rounds like in the show and another is that you’ll need to live in the United Arab Emirates. Oh and there’s one more condition that might turn a lot of people off — the grand prize is not $38 million like in the show.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Squid Game: Scottish cafe launches real-life challenge inspired by hit Netflix series

A Scottish café has launched a new challenge for diners inspired by one of the games in Netflix’s Squid Game.The hit Korean drama series told the story of an elaborate competition in which desperate debtors played a series of deadly children’s games in order to win a huge cash prize.In episode three, the characters compete in the second round of the competition, for which they must carve out pre-drawn shapes from a sheet of hard honeycomb, using only a needle.If the honeycomb breaks within the borders of the shape, or the players do not remove the shape before time...
TV SERIES
NME

A real-life ‘Squid Game’ is set to take place this month in South Korea

A South Korean hotel is set to host a real-life version of the popular Netflix TV series Squid Game later this month. According to a report by The Korea Times, the St. John’s Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province will be hosting a real-life version of Squid Game on October 24. The event has reportedly already been fully booked, just two days after its announcement, according to a staff member of the hotel.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Squid Game Star Jung Ho-Yeon Failed One Of The 'Games' In Real Life

Spoilers through episode 3 of "Squid Game." It might sound odd, but part of what makes Netflix's new global sensation, "Squid Game," so utterly horrific is all the nostalgia. The "Battle Royale"-esque storyline sees hundreds of contestants competing in various games for an enormous sum of money. Except, rather than fight to the death, they're playing a bunch of drastically scaled-up children's games. You might recall fond childhood memories of playing "red light, green light" in the park or schoolyard games of tug of war.
TV SERIES
Indy100

Squid Game has inspired real-life spin-offs, but not all of them are legit

Dystopian Netflix hit show Squid Game has inspired several real-life iterations — but not all of them are legitimate. The South Korean show, which is one of Netflix’s most popular series to date, centres around 456 players who compete in deadly tasks in an attempt to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion Won (approximately £28.2 million).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Squid Game Tv#Red Light Green Light#Squid Game On Netflix
dexerto.com

MrBeast is going to make real-life Squid Game on TikTok

MrBeast is making big promises, as always, this time claiming that he will recreate Squid Game in real life, on one condition. If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, the hit dystopian show on Netflix, then you have been missing out on one of the most trending pieces of entertainment in 2021.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Players Chosen for a Real-Life Version of 'Squid Game'

Since its release last month, Netflix's original series Squid Game has become one of the most-watched shows on the platform, and it currently holds the No. 1 spot in the U.S. today. The gory survival drama, which stars South Korean talents Lee Jung-jae and Seong Gi-hun, follows a group of...
TV SERIES
Tyla

People Are Actually Participating In A Real Life Squid Game

When we were watching Squid Game, one thing that categorically never crossed our minds was 'damn, we wish we could take part in this...'. But take out the murder and bloodshed from the occasion and, sure, we'd be up for revisiting some of our favourite childhood games. Who wouldn't, right?!
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Middle East
Complex

A ‘Squid Game’ Tournament, Without Penalties, Took Place In Abu Dhabi

For the past month or so, Netflix’s South Korean survival thriller Squid Game has taken the world by storm, spawning memes, coffee table discussion, and a whole lot of broken honeycombs. The nine-part series chronicles the tale of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a money-hungry father who assumes the role as...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Squid Game: cast reveals the one game that was terrifying to film in real life

Netflix’s horror drama, Squid Game, has got everyone talking. Not only was the South Korean hit a sinister watch, it was also frightening to film, according to the cast. During an interview with The Tab, Jung Ho-yeon, who plays a defector who joins the competition to reunite her family, revealed that the stepping stones style game was genuinely scary to film.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Korean Cultural Centre holds its own real life Squid Game

Life imitates art, and sometimes reality takes its cues from popular TV series. Following the success of the South Korean show Squid Game, the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhadbi held its own set of tense challenges for players to compete in, taking inspiration from the Netflix TV series – minus all the murder.
TV & VIDEOS
businesstraveller.com

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi set for 2025 completion

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is on track for 2025 completion. Set to be part of the growing community of cultural institutions in the UAE capital and the latest museum to join Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s international portfolio, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be dedicated to global modern and contemporary art and programming.
MUSEUMS
PopSugar

The Cast of Netflix's Squid Game Has a Lot of Love For Each Other in Real Life

Netflix's Squid Game has been receiving high praise since its initial release on Sept. 17 thanks to its innovative story and talented cast. Starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Wi Ha Jun, HoYeon Jung, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo Ryoung, the Korean drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk centers on a group of cash-strapped people competing in high-stakes children's games with a deadly twist: if they lose a game, they will pay the price with their life.
TV SERIES
Grazia

Squid Game Is So Popular Because It’s Actually Just A Metaphor For Real Life

Squid Game is officially Netflix’s most popular series ever, with 111 million views in just four weeks. The streaming service announced the news this week, tweeting that the drama has had the ‘biggest series launch’ of any show including Bridgerton, Money Heist and Stranger Things. Watching the show myself, I...
TV SERIES
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy