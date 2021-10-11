Real-Life Squid Game Competition To Be Held In Abu Dhabi

Fans of Netflix’s Squid Game will now have the chance to participate in a real-life competition that mimics the hit South Korean show. There’s a couple of conditions, of course, one is that you won’t die for losing in any of the rounds like in the show and another is that you’ll need to live in the United Arab Emirates. Oh and there’s one more condition that might turn a lot of people off — the grand prize is not $38 million like in the show.