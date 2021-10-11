CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Timeline

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith The Suicide Squad in his rearview mirror and Peacemaker about to release, James Gunn is finally turning his attentions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel fans have been desperately waiting for the final chapter in the cosmic trilogy for years now, but at this stage, filming has still yet to begin. But at least the director is on hand to reveal the odd, not-all-that-spoilery detail about what we’ve got in store from the movie on Twitter.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Offering Dave Bautista Millions to Stay in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Threatened a Riot If Rocket Dies

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn's final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Unveils Disney World Groot and Rocket Statue

Disney unveiled a statue of Rocket Raccoon and Groot at Epcot this morning. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was absolutely stoked about the development. He posted a picture on Twitter and fans got Groot trending on the platform in no time. Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend and there have been a ton of festivities. They televised a special commemorating the 50th Anniversary as many stars came and performed as a part of the show. The Guardians are also getting their own roller coaster down there. Fans have been looking forward to that attraction as the MCU heroes have become a mainstay of any Marvel discussion. Their ride at Disneyland in California draws lines constantly as a reworked Tower of Terror. It's a full-scale party down in Florida right now. Check out the bronze version of Rocket and Groot right here.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
epicstream.com

James Gunn Says Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Will Introduce Important MCU Character

There is little doubt that people are already looking forward to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special since it's happening a lot sooner than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But what can we expect in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television special? James Gunn is hyping up the Disney+ feature by claiming it will bring in "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time."
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Guardians of the Galaxy project will feature "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time," teases James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has teased the introduction of an exciting new character in the upcoming Marvel Holiday Special. "In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time," Gunn tweeted when asked whether we could expect the arrival of any new characters in the Holiday Special.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Will Poulter is Adam Warlock in Wicked Image

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's official, Marvel fans! After a grueling four-year wait, we now know which actor has been chosen to portray Adam Warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In case you missed it, it was announced last night that We're The Millers star and meme sensation Will Poulter will be playing the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as confirmed by director James Gunn himself.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Facebook Outage

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took advantage of yesterday’s Facebook outage by teasing the film’s famous undiscovered easter egg. Guardians of the Galaxy features dozens upon dozens of easter eggs that reference the wider Marvel universe but there’s still one that fans haven’t discovered. For years fans have been searching for the mythical final easter egg that is lodged somewhere in the film’s two-hour run time. Director James Gunn has played coy regarding what the easter egg has entailed, maintaining that it’s something that’s just waiting to be discovered.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#The Suicide Squad#Groot
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Shares Wrap Party Story Featuring Dave Bautista Showing "Real-Life Superpowers" Against a Harasser

It's been four years since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the third installment is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of the core cast as well as director James Gunn. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." After that quote went viral, Gunn took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction. The director has also been sharing some fun throwbacks and stories about filming the first two movies. In fact, he just shared a wild story about the first movie's wrap party.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

The Suicide Squad’s John Murphy is Scoring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Suicide Squad’s John Murphy is Scoring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Yesterday, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 added its first new cast member with Will Poulter joining the sequel as Adam Warlock. And it looks like we can expect at least one new face behind the scenes as well. During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, writer/director James Gunn revealed that longtime Guardians composer Tyler Bates won’t be scoring the next film in the series. Instead, Gunn is turning to John Murphy, whom he worked with on The Suicide Squad.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy's Tyler Bates Not Returning to Score Vol. 3

While virtually the entire cast — and James Gunn himself — will be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one familiar face won't be making a return. Tyler Bates, the composer behind the first two Guardians flicks and a frequent Gunn collaborator, won't be back to score the final entry in the original Guardians trilogy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home might have been spoiled by a Skittles advert

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have been working hard to quell any and all Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks, but all their hard work may have been undone by a Skittles ad of all things. It was Twitter user @SpiderMan3news who noticed that in Russia, Skittles had a promotional tie in for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Law drama NCIS Season 18 Revealed release date

NCIS is known for its Naval Criminal Investigation Service. It is the drama TV Series. This series is based on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Recently, producers have announced the Season 18 of NCIS. 17 The seasons of this show is already popular and hit. It is an obvious thing that the show is running for 17 Seasons and it has not separate fan base.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

After Harrison Ford Exits Jamie Foxx’s Movie, The Project Has Landed A Perfect Replacement

If things had gone off as planned for Jamie Foxx’s Amazon movie The Burial, the project would have seen the Soul actor teaming up with Harrison Ford in a movie based on a wildly true story. Sadly, the project has seen a bit of a shake-up, with Mr. Ford leaving his intended role entirely. However, The Burial couldn’t have landed a more perfect replacement, as instead of Harrison Ford playing the lead role, it’s Tommy Lee Jones, his co-star from The Fugitive, who’s going to take the vacancy.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy