James Gunn Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Timeline

Disney unveiled a statue of Rocket Raccoon and Groot at Epcot this morning. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was absolutely stoked about the development. He posted a picture on Twitter and fans got Groot trending on the platform in no time. Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend and there have been a ton of festivities. They televised a special commemorating the 50th Anniversary as many stars came and performed as a part of the show. The Guardians are also getting their own roller coaster down there. Fans have been looking forward to that attraction as the MCU heroes have become a mainstay of any Marvel discussion. Their ride at Disneyland in California draws lines constantly as a reworked Tower of Terror. It's a full-scale party down in Florida right now. Check out the bronze version of Rocket and Groot right here.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO