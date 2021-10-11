CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

By Alesandra Dubin
 3 days ago
Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).

