‘Heart of Our Existence’: Walk To End Alzheimer’s Appreciation Game a culmination for City United FC
Pittsburgh City United FC owner and interim manager, Michael Anton Monsour Jr., has pinned his hopes that this coming Saturday will be the payoff of lot of hard work and investment from his efforts to build a lower-division soccer club which not only has focused on fielding a winning team, but one that lives up to its mission to make a difference in cause-related initiatives, particuarlly supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.pittsburghsoccernow.com
