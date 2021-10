It did not take long for Alex Caruso to make his impact on the Chicago Bulls, both on the court and as a meme. Caruso had a successful preseason outing for the Bulls on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He came off the bench and stuffed the stat sheet with ten points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a 36-point Chicago victory. On Saturday, the Bulls touted Caruso by posting a tweet that read, “Respect the headband.”

