Greene County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Greene A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTY At 245 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Athensville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Greene County. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
CBS News

Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for killing best friend Susan Berman

New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. Durst, 78, was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000. Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife's 1982 disappearance in New York, prosecutors said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH

